Caitlin Clark, Lexie Hull send emotional message to Red Panda after injury

The acclaimed half-time performer, Red Panda, fell during Indiana Fever vs Minnesota Lynx Commissioner's Cup Halftime Event

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Caitlin Clark, Lexie Hull send emotional message to Red Panda after injury
Caitlin Clark, Lexie Hull send emotional message to Red Panda after injury

Caitlin Clark and Lexie Hull send warm wishes to acclaimed performer Red Panda, who got injured during their Indiana Fever vs Minnesota Lynx match.

On Tuesday night, July 1, for the first time in history, the Fever secured a WNBA Commissioner's Cup win following a 74-59 win against the Lynx.

However, during the half-time event, Red Panda, who was performing, suffered a scary fall.

As the team celebrated their major milestone, they made sure to remember Red Panda.

Panda, whose real name is Rong Niu, is a well-known halftime performer in the NBA and WNBA. On the court, she juggles various things while riding a 7-foot unicycle.

At the Target Centre, she fell from the unicycle and clutched her wrist on the floor before being wheeled off the court in a wheelchair.

Clark and other Fever guard Hull shared recovery wishes for Red Panda while celebrating their Commissioner's Cup victory during a live stream on Sydney Colson's Instagram.

The two-time AP Player of the Year mentioned the renowned performer first, noting, "Red Panda, we love you!"

Hull joined Clark later, and the two make a heart and send it to Niu, sharing, "Red Panda, if you're watching, we love you."

Red Panda previously performed during Game 5 of the 2025 NBA Finals between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Indiana Pacers at the Paycom Centre in Oklahoma City.

She is an "America's Got Talent" participant and reached the quarterfinals of the competition in 2013 before withdrawing for personal reasons.

Read more : Sports
Tom Brady, Sydney Sweeney romance speculation gets major update
Tom Brady, Sydney Sweeney romance speculation gets major update
The NFL legend and the 'Euphoria' actress were swept up in dating rumours as attending Jeff Bezos' Venice wedding
Novak Djokovic names key rival after victorious Wimbledon opener
Novak Djokovic names key rival after victorious Wimbledon opener
The Serbian tennis player, Novak Djokovic, secured a win against Alexandre Muller in the first round of Wimbledon
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates 119 years of Sporting CP with touching tribute
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates 119 years of Sporting CP with touching tribute
Sporting CP have won 56 major trophies which makes them the third most successful team in the country
Bobby Bonilla Day: 'Strange' contract that brought Mets their greatest icon
Bobby Bonilla Day: 'Strange' contract that brought Mets their greatest icon
Even though Bonilla hasn't played for them in years, he still gets paid $1.19 million every year until he turns 72
Cristiano Ronaldo’s Saudi League prediction goes viral after Al-Hilal victory
Cristiano Ronaldo’s Saudi League prediction goes viral after Al-Hilal victory
Cristiano Ronaldo extended his career with the Saudi football club Al-Nassr by signing a new two-year contract
Jessica Pegula suffers early Wimbledon exit after shocking defeat by Cocciaretto
Jessica Pegula suffers early Wimbledon exit after shocking defeat by Cocciaretto
Jessica Pegula recently won her ninth tennis tittle in Bad Homburg, Germany where she defeated Iga Swiatek
Al-Hilal stuns Man City: Player react to Club World Cup biggest upset
Al-Hilal stuns Man City: Player react to Club World Cup biggest upset
Al Hilal knocked Manchester City out of Club World Cup to qualify for quarterfinals
Tom Brady shares shocking reason to ‘come out of retirement’
Tom Brady shares shocking reason to ‘come out of retirement’
NFL legend Tom Brady's surprising retirement U-turn with LeBron James sparks reactions
Kylian Mbappé to join Club World Cup for upcoming Juventus FC match?
Kylian Mbappé to join Club World Cup for upcoming Juventus FC match?
French footballer Kylian Mbappé sat out all three of the Real Madrid's group stage matches at Club World Cup in the US
Taylor Fritz blasts over Wimbledon match suspension due to curfew
Taylor Fritz blasts over Wimbledon match suspension due to curfew
Taylor Fritz's match against Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard suspended with 40 minutes to spare
Neymar makes big statement on retirement: 'My name will remain in history'
Neymar makes big statement on retirement: 'My name will remain in history'
Brazilian footballer Neymar extended contract with boyhood club Santos till the end of the year
Wimbledon 2025 results: Alcaraz wins opener as fan faints in scorching conditions
Wimbledon 2025 results: Alcaraz wins opener as fan faints in scorching conditions
The opening day of Wimbledon was the hottest ever recorded with temperatures rising to 32C and expected to reach 34C