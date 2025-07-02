Caitlin Clark, Lexie Hull send emotional message to Red Panda after injury

Caitlin Clark and Lexie Hull send warm wishes to acclaimed performer Red Panda, who got injured during their Indiana Fever vs Minnesota Lynx match.
On Tuesday night, July 1, for the first time in history, the Fever secured a WNBA Commissioner's Cup win following a 74-59 win against the Lynx.
However, during the half-time event, Red Panda, who was performing, suffered a scary fall.
As the team celebrated their major milestone, they made sure to remember Red Panda.
Panda, whose real name is Rong Niu, is a well-known halftime performer in the NBA and WNBA. On the court, she juggles various things while riding a 7-foot unicycle.
At the Target Centre, she fell from the unicycle and clutched her wrist on the floor before being wheeled off the court in a wheelchair.
Clark and other Fever guard Hull shared recovery wishes for Red Panda while celebrating their Commissioner's Cup victory during a live stream on Sydney Colson's Instagram.
The two-time AP Player of the Year mentioned the renowned performer first, noting, "Red Panda, we love you!"
Hull joined Clark later, and the two make a heart and send it to Niu, sharing, "Red Panda, if you're watching, we love you."
Red Panda previously performed during Game 5 of the 2025 NBA Finals between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Indiana Pacers at the Paycom Centre in Oklahoma City.
She is an "America's Got Talent" participant and reached the quarterfinals of the competition in 2013 before withdrawing for personal reasons.