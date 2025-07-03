Stephen Curry's wife celebrates Lindsay Lohan: Inside their surprising bond

Golden State Warrior Stephen Curry and his wife Ayesha Curry are godparents of Lindsay Lohan's baby boy

Stephen Currys wife celebrates Lindsay Lohan: Inside their surprising bond
Stephen Curry's wife celebrates Lindsay Lohan: Inside their surprising bond

Stephen Curry and his wife, Ayesha Curry, have key roles in Lindsay Lohan's baby boy, Luai's, life as the two women share a special bond.

The Canadian businesswoman and the Mean Girls actress have quite a close-knit friendship as Ayesha also played Lindsay's best friend on Netflix's Irish Wish.

On Wednesday, July 2, the mom-of-four turned to her Instagram account to share a heartfelt wish for Lindsay on her birthday as she turned 39.

With a close-up snap of the two, Ayesha penned, "Happy birthday to my sweet @lindsaylohan... another blessed year around the sun."

Ayesha Curry wishes Lindsay Lohan on her 39th birthday
Ayesha Curry wishes Lindsay Lohan on her 39th birthday

Ayesha's return to acting in the rom-com was not just a role; it was a full-circle moment. 

Years ago, she left North Carolina to chase the Hollywood dreams; however, life, love, and new chapters pushed the dream behind.

The 36-year-old met Stephen in Los Angeles and tied the knot on July 30, 2011.

Her return to the film industry was orchestrated by Lindsay – who was already leading the 2024 film – and four-time NBA champion's sister, Sydel Curry.

With their support, Ayesha stepped back into the spotlight.

In 2024, Lindsay shared on The Tonight Show how the Currys became the godparents of her son.

Their friendship began when chef Michael Mina organised them to meet in Dubai.

"Michael Mina kept saying to Bader, 'You need to introduce Lindsay and Ayesha. I need them to meet," the Freaky Friday starlet noted.

She further shared, "She [Ayesha] happened to be coming to Dubai, and we met, and we just clicked right off the bat."

The Currys, known for keeping up with family and fame alike, embraced their godparent role wholeheartedly. 

After a Warriors game against the Hawks, Steph gifted Luai an autographed jersey, which read, "To Luai" and "Your godparents love you!," highlighting love and friendship between the families.

Read more : Sports
Caitlin Clark slams WNBA pay structure after Commissioner's Cup victory
Caitlin Clark slams WNBA pay structure after Commissioner's Cup victory
Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark urges WNBA Commissioner Engelbert to 'help us out' over bonus issue
Wimbledon 2025 upset: Aryna Sabalenka reacts to Gauff, Pegula early exits
Wimbledon 2025 upset: Aryna Sabalenka reacts to Gauff, Pegula early exits
Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula's Wimbledon bid ends in heartbreak after just two days
Travis Kelce spills tea on ‘ugly’ Super Bowl LIX defeat to Philadelphia Eagles
Travis Kelce spills tea on ‘ugly’ Super Bowl LIX defeat to Philadelphia Eagles
Chiefs' Travis Kelce reveals the moment he realised Super Bowl LIX was out of reach
Caitlin Clark, Lexie Hull send emotional message to Red Panda after injury
Caitlin Clark, Lexie Hull send emotional message to Red Panda after injury
The acclaimed half-time performer, Red Panda, fell during Indiana Fever vs Minnesota Lynx Commissioner's Cup Halftime Event
Tom Brady, Sydney Sweeney romance speculation gets major update
Tom Brady, Sydney Sweeney romance speculation gets major update
The NFL legend and the 'Euphoria' actress were swept up in dating rumours as attending Jeff Bezos' Venice wedding
Novak Djokovic names key rival after victorious Wimbledon opener
Novak Djokovic names key rival after victorious Wimbledon opener
The Serbian tennis player, Novak Djokovic, secured a win against Alexandre Muller in the first round of Wimbledon
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates 119 years of Sporting CP with touching tribute
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates 119 years of Sporting CP with touching tribute
Sporting CP have won 56 major trophies which makes them the third most successful team in the country
Bobby Bonilla Day: 'Strange' contract that brought Mets their greatest icon
Bobby Bonilla Day: 'Strange' contract that brought Mets their greatest icon
Even though Bonilla hasn't played for them in years, he still gets paid $1.19 million every year until he turns 72
Cristiano Ronaldo’s Saudi League prediction goes viral after Al-Hilal victory
Cristiano Ronaldo’s Saudi League prediction goes viral after Al-Hilal victory
Cristiano Ronaldo extended his career with the Saudi football club Al-Nassr by signing a new two-year contract
Jessica Pegula suffers early Wimbledon exit after shocking defeat by Cocciaretto
Jessica Pegula suffers early Wimbledon exit after shocking defeat by Cocciaretto
Jessica Pegula recently won her ninth tennis tittle in Bad Homburg, Germany where she defeated Iga Swiatek
Al-Hilal stuns Man City: Player react to Club World Cup biggest upset
Al-Hilal stuns Man City: Player react to Club World Cup biggest upset
Al Hilal knocked Manchester City out of Club World Cup to qualify for quarterfinals
Tom Brady shares shocking reason to ‘come out of retirement’
Tom Brady shares shocking reason to ‘come out of retirement’
NFL legend Tom Brady's surprising retirement U-turn with LeBron James sparks reactions