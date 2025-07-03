Stephen Curry's wife celebrates Lindsay Lohan: Inside their surprising bond

Stephen Curry and his wife, Ayesha Curry, have key roles in Lindsay Lohan's baby boy, Luai's, life as the two women share a special bond.
The Canadian businesswoman and the Mean Girls actress have quite a close-knit friendship as Ayesha also played Lindsay's best friend on Netflix's Irish Wish.
On Wednesday, July 2, the mom-of-four turned to her Instagram account to share a heartfelt wish for Lindsay on her birthday as she turned 39.
With a close-up snap of the two, Ayesha penned, "Happy birthday to my sweet @lindsaylohan... another blessed year around the sun."
Ayesha's return to acting in the rom-com was not just a role; it was a full-circle moment.
Years ago, she left North Carolina to chase the Hollywood dreams; however, life, love, and new chapters pushed the dream behind.
The 36-year-old met Stephen in Los Angeles and tied the knot on July 30, 2011.
Her return to the film industry was orchestrated by Lindsay – who was already leading the 2024 film – and four-time NBA champion's sister, Sydel Curry.
With their support, Ayesha stepped back into the spotlight.
In 2024, Lindsay shared on The Tonight Show how the Currys became the godparents of her son.
Their friendship began when chef Michael Mina organised them to meet in Dubai.
"Michael Mina kept saying to Bader, 'You need to introduce Lindsay and Ayesha. I need them to meet," the Freaky Friday starlet noted.
She further shared, "She [Ayesha] happened to be coming to Dubai, and we met, and we just clicked right off the bat."
The Currys, known for keeping up with family and fame alike, embraced their godparent role wholeheartedly.
After a Warriors game against the Hawks, Steph gifted Luai an autographed jersey, which read, "To Luai" and "Your godparents love you!," highlighting love and friendship between the families.