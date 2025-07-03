Wimbledon 2025 results: Novak Djokovic dominates Evans to set new record

Seven-time Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic easily defeated Dan Evans in the second round of the tournament on Thursday, July 3.
Djokovic defeated Evans, who is currently ranked 154th in the world with scores of 6-3, 6-2, 6-0 with match lasted one hour and 47 minutes.
It is worth mentioning that this was Djokovic's first match against Evans since 2021 when Evans surprised everyone by defeating him in straight sets at the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters.
In the second round of the tournament, Djokovic delivered an outstanding performance with his servings while Evans struggled throughout the match as he was only able to win 9 out of 58 returns points.
After winning the match, the 38-year-old Serbian tennis star expressed, "Everyone knew it was going to be special atmosphere today – a Brit in Britain is never easy to face," as per BBC Sports.
The player went on to share, "He's good quality player who possesses lot of great talent, a great touch and with the ball staying low with the slice, it can cause trouble if you're not at the top of your game."
"But I think was. I executed perfectly. Sometimes you have these days where everything flows," Djokovic added.
With this victory, Djokovic also set a new record by reaching the third round at Wimbledon for the 19th time, more than any other male player in the Open Era.
Djokovic will now play against another Serbian player Miomir Kecmanovic in the third round, with the winner advancing to the tournament's last 16 players.