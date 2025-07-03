Cristiano Ronaldo pays emotional tribute to Diogo Jota after tragic car crash

Cristiano Ronaldo pays emotional tribute to Diogo Jota after tragic car crash

Cristiano Ronaldo has paid an emotional tribute to Diogo Jota who tragically died in a car accident on Thursday, June 3 along with his brother, Andre Silva.

Diogo who played for both Liverpool and Portugal died when their car went off the road and caught fire just after midnight in Cernadilla, a town in the Zamora province of Spain.

Shortly after this heartbreaking incident, Ronaldo took to his Instagram account and expressed deep sorrow over this tragic loss, saying, “Doesn’t make any sense. Just now we were together in the National Team, just now you were married."

He added, "To your family, to your wife and children, I send my condolences and wish them all the strength in the world. I know you will always be with them. R.I.P Diogo and Andre. We will all miss you.”

Diogo's death comes only a month after he and Ronaldo were seen celebrating on the field together when Portugal won the Nations League by defeating Spain.

Diogo's younger brother Silva, was also a professional football player who played for Penafiel, a football club that competes in the lower leagues of Portuguese football.

Meanwhile, the Portuguese FA said in a statement,“We have lost two champions. The passing of Diogo and André Silva represents irreparable losses for Portuguese Football, and we will do everything to honor their legacy daily.”

It is pertinent to note that Diogo married to his longtime partner Rute Cardoso on June 22, 2025 after being together for nine years and getting engaged in 2022.

They shared three children, two sons and a daughter.

