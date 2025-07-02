Tom Brady, Sydney Sweeney romance speculation gets major update

The NFL legend and the 'Euphoria' actress were swept up in dating rumours as attending Jeff Bezos' Venice wedding

Tom Brady and Sydney Sweeney's romance rumour has received major development!

The seven-time Super Bowl champion and the Immaculate actresses got wrapped in dating rumours after they were spotted together at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's star-studded wedding festivities.

Tom has reportedly been enjoying his single life after he and his wife Gisele Bündchen, finalised divorce in 2022.

Focusing on his broadcasting career and spending time with his three children – John Edward Thomas Moynahan, Benjamin Rein Brady, and Vivian Lake Brady – Tom has not been linked with anyone romantically until the lavish wedding.

According to some sources, Tom and Sydney spent a lot of time together and were seen dancing and having conversation at the bar until 2 a.m. in the morning.

However, an insider has put an end to the romance rumours, noting, "We're told the Euphoria star is focused on her career and enjoying life, with romance not being a priority right now."

The tipster added, "We're told no one hooked up. Nothing to see here! All just fun!!"

Notably, the speculations were fuelled after Sydney and Tom were spotted walking through Venice's streets alongside Orlando Bloom, who is also going through a breakup with Katy Perry.

The unusual trio gave buzz to several rumours; however, it has been reported that it was just a friendly outing among celebrities.

