Caitlin Clark slams WNBA pay structure after Commissioner's Cup victory

Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark urges WNBA Commissioner Engelbert to 'help us out' over bonus issue

Caitlin Clark slams WNBA pay structure after Commissioners Cup victory
Caitlin Clark slams WNBA pay structure after Commissioner's Cup victory

Caitlin Clark has slammed WNBA (Women’s National Basketball Association) over the bonous issue after Indiana Fever’s Commissioner's Cup victory.

According to NYP, while Clark didn’t get the chance to play in Tuesday’s Commissioner’s Cup, the Fever’s win meant she took home a share of $500,000 — something she actually took exception to.

“We get more for [winning the Commissioner’s Cup] than you do if you’re a [WNBA] champion,” Clark said on Fever teammate Sydney Colson’s Instagram livestream after their 74-59 win over the Lynx. “Makes no sense! Someone tell [WNBA commissioner] Cathy [Engelbert] to help us out. Cathy, help us out!”

The Fever received half a million dollars to be split amongst the players for winning the Commissioner’s Cup. 

With 11 players on the roster, players would be looking at a roughly $45,000 bonus, along with a $5,000 cryptocurrency bonus.

Where Clark’s point resides is the fact that if the 8-8 Fever were to win the WNBA Finals, players would receive just a $20,000 bonus, not even half of the Commissioner’s Cup bonus.

One is a history-defining win that a team works all their careers for, while the other is an in-season tournament, the different magnitudes of these events do not necessarily line up with the monetary bonus the players receive.

The WNBA’s average base player salary is $102,249, and though Clark is one of the WNBA’s top players, and is certainly the most popular, her salary is just $76,066 as she is still on her rookie deal.

Read more : Sports
Wimbledon 2025 upset: Aryna Sabalenka reacts to Gauff, Pegula early exits
Wimbledon 2025 upset: Aryna Sabalenka reacts to Gauff, Pegula early exits
Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula's Wimbledon bid ends in heartbreak after just two days
Travis Kelce spills tea on ‘ugly’ Super Bowl LIX defeat to Philadelphia Eagles
Travis Kelce spills tea on ‘ugly’ Super Bowl LIX defeat to Philadelphia Eagles
Chiefs' Travis Kelce reveals the moment he realised Super Bowl LIX was out of reach
Caitlin Clark, Lexie Hull send emotional message to Red Panda after injury
Caitlin Clark, Lexie Hull send emotional message to Red Panda after injury
The acclaimed half-time performer, Red Panda, fell during Indiana Fever vs Minnesota Lynx Commissioner's Cup Halftime Event
Tom Brady, Sydney Sweeney romance speculation gets major update
Tom Brady, Sydney Sweeney romance speculation gets major update
The NFL legend and the 'Euphoria' actress were swept up in dating rumours as attending Jeff Bezos' Venice wedding
Novak Djokovic names key rival after victorious Wimbledon opener
Novak Djokovic names key rival after victorious Wimbledon opener
The Serbian tennis player, Novak Djokovic, secured a win against Alexandre Muller in the first round of Wimbledon
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates 119 years of Sporting CP with touching tribute
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates 119 years of Sporting CP with touching tribute
Sporting CP have won 56 major trophies which makes them the third most successful team in the country
Bobby Bonilla Day: 'Strange' contract that brought Mets their greatest icon
Bobby Bonilla Day: 'Strange' contract that brought Mets their greatest icon
Even though Bonilla hasn't played for them in years, he still gets paid $1.19 million every year until he turns 72
Cristiano Ronaldo’s Saudi League prediction goes viral after Al-Hilal victory
Cristiano Ronaldo’s Saudi League prediction goes viral after Al-Hilal victory
Cristiano Ronaldo extended his career with the Saudi football club Al-Nassr by signing a new two-year contract
Jessica Pegula suffers early Wimbledon exit after shocking defeat by Cocciaretto
Jessica Pegula suffers early Wimbledon exit after shocking defeat by Cocciaretto
Jessica Pegula recently won her ninth tennis tittle in Bad Homburg, Germany where she defeated Iga Swiatek
Al-Hilal stuns Man City: Player react to Club World Cup biggest upset
Al-Hilal stuns Man City: Player react to Club World Cup biggest upset
Al Hilal knocked Manchester City out of Club World Cup to qualify for quarterfinals
Tom Brady shares shocking reason to ‘come out of retirement’
Tom Brady shares shocking reason to ‘come out of retirement’
NFL legend Tom Brady's surprising retirement U-turn with LeBron James sparks reactions
Kylian Mbappé to join Club World Cup for upcoming Juventus FC match?
Kylian Mbappé to join Club World Cup for upcoming Juventus FC match?
French footballer Kylian Mbappé sat out all three of the Real Madrid's group stage matches at Club World Cup in the US