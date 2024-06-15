Prince Louis does the wiggly dance for King Charles’ Birthday Parade

Kate Middleton’s youngest, Prince Louis, couldn’t hold his excitement in as he broke into a wiggly dance for King Charles’ birthday celebrations.
Standing with bated breath on Buckingham Palace’s balcony, the Princess of Wales watched over her three children as they waited for the Irish Guards to start parading.
According to a video posted by Page Six, it was during this instance that Prince Louis suddenly rolled out to show his uncontrollable moves to the world.
With hands tied to the back, he shook his waist from side to side, letting all those thrilling sensations out from the body.
As the six-year-old bobbed his head to and fro, even his tiny little tummy seemed to be swaying along in trying to catch up with this funny act.
Standing right behind him, Kate Middleton looked down to her youngest son’s adorable disco moment with a very loving gaze.
Once Prince Louis was done twirling around, he was engaged in a conversation by elder siblings, Princess Charlotte and Prince George, reportedly asking him to stop.
Indeed, among them, it was he who was notably the most excited for Trooping the Colour.
Kate Middleton’s youngling was seen making merry with some mischievous bits at the event, where he smirked and pulled faces for the camera.