Princess Beatrice, Eugenie embrace each other as Andrew appear in Congress

Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice spotted hugging each other as Prince Andrew was ordered to appear before Congress

  • By Hafsa Noor
Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie were spotted togeather for the first time after Prince Andrew’s royal scandal.

As per The Sun, the royal sisters were spotted embracing each other in a hug on the streets of London, on the same day disgraced former duke was ordered to appear before Congress.

The sisters were seen comforting each other after a serious chat in Mayfair.

On Thursday afternoon, Beatrice and Eugenie could be seen chatting intensely before sharing a close embrace as they said goodbye to one another and went their separate ways.

Their public apperance comes after King Charles, 76, formally stripped Andrew of his prince title and honours.

His Majesty made this shocking move by issuing a rare Letters Patent, making his younger brother officially a commoner.

The entry, which was published in The Gazette, the UK's official public record, read, "The King has been pleased by Letters Patent under the Great Seal of the Realm dated 3 November 2025 to declare that Andrew Mountbatten Windsor shall no longer be entitled to hold and enjoy the style, title or attribute of 'Royal Highness' and the titular dignity of 'Prince'."

Buckingham Palace also revealed that Beatrice and Eugenie’s father has given up his 31-room mansion Royal Lodge.

