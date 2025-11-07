King Charles shares heart-wrenching message after Holocaust survivor's demise 

Buckingham Palace has shared a somber statement after learning the tragic death of holocaust survivor and educator, Manfred Goldberg.
Shortly after the reports of Manfred’s demise went viral on the internet, King Charles III turned to his official Instagram Stories on Friday, November 8, to express his grief over the heartbreaking news.
Sharing the handmade sketch of the deceased survivor, the British Royal Family stated, "Remembering Manfred Goldberg 1930-2025."
"As a survivor of the unspeakable horrors of the Holocaust, I am so proud that he found refuge in Britain, where Manfred would later tell the world of the unimaginable atrocities he had witnessed as a young boy - an enduring reminder for our generation, and generations as yet unborn, of the depths of depravity and evil to which humankind can fall, when reason, compassion and truth are forsaken," he added.
Sky News reported that Manfred Goldberg, a Holocaust survivor who dedicated his life to educating school children about the genocide of European Jews during World War II, died on Friday, November 7, at the age of 95.
Before his death, His Majesty also honored Manfred by meeting him in person in September this year, at Clarence House, to award him an MBE for his services to Holocaust education.
The 76-year-old monarch also met with the late survivor in January during a Holocaust Memorial Day event at Buckingham Palace.
During this meeting, the King lit a candle for the Holocaust Memorial Day Trust's "80 Candles for 80 Years" project.
At the time, Manfred Goldberg, who survived the Stutthof concentration camp and a death march as a schoolboy, was described by King Charles III as "very special" due to his dedication to teaching others about the horrors of the Holocaust.