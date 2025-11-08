Princess Kate, Prince William mourn loss in joint statement

Royal

  By Hafsa Noor
Prince William and Kate Middleton released a joint statement to mourn the loss of a Holocaust survivor, Manfred Goldberg.

On Friday, November 8, the Holocaust survivor, who had a lasting relationship with the royal family, died at the age of 95.

William and Kate took to Instagram and paid a touching tribute to the educator.

They penned, “We are deeply saddened by the passing of Manfred Goldberg. Having joined him on a visit to Stutthof, we witnessed first-hand his extraordinary strength, grace and dedication to sharing his story.”

While concluding the message, the royal couple signed off with their initials, “His tireless work to educate young people about the Holocaust will never be forgotten-W&C.”

King Charles and Queen Camilla also paid tribute to Manfred via their official social media accounts.

The monarch wrote, “My wife and I were most deeply saddened to hear the news of Manfred Goldberg’s recent death and, together with everyone present, mourn his great loss in our hearts and souls.”

“It meant more to me than I can ever say to have been able to wish the fondest of farewells, a few weeks ago, to a truly special human being, in whose eyes shone the light of true redemption and humanity,” the emotional message added.

Charles' statement comes after he officially stripped Andrew of his "Prince" title.

