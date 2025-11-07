Princess Sofia of Sweden attends solemn event without Prince Carl Philip  

Princess Sofia, Duchess of Värmland, has stepped out for meaningful Royal duty without her husband, Prince Carl Philip.
On Friday, November 7, the Swedish Royal Family released a significant update on Her Royal Highness' latest visit to the Sophia Home College, which she has been serving as the honorary chairman of since 2016.
Taking to Instagram, King Carl Gustaf's office stated in the caption that Princess Sofia attended the celebrations at the Institution.
"Yesterday, Princess Sofia attended Sophia Home College, which celebrated her new Sophia sisters, midwives, specialist nurses and doctors during a solemn graduation and promotion ceremony," the Swedish Palace notified.
The statement continued, "During the ceremony, the Princess handed out scholarships and gave speeches."
According to the Royal Family, the Hospital Sophiahemmet was built in the late 19th century at the initiative of King Oscar II and Queen Sofia.
Notably, Sophia Hemmet College has its origins in a nursing school that Queen Sofia also started.
However, before this solemn event, Princess Sofia was photographed alongside her husband, Prince Carl, with whom she tied the knot in June 2015, at the Djurgårdsbrunn fountain park, where they inaugurated a sculpture in the newly renovated park in Stockholm, Sweden.