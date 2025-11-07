Royal

Duchess Sophie embraces new role as Prince Edward supports Andrew's daughter

Prince Edward backed Andrew Mountbatten Windsor's eldest daughter for her prestigious event

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • |
Duchess Sophie embraces new role as Prince Edward supports Andrews daughter
Duchess Sophie embraces new role as Prince Edward supports Andrew's daughter 

Duchess Sophie has taken a challenging role as her husband, Prince Edward, has shown support for Andrew's eldest daughter, Princess Beatrice. 

On Wednesday, November 5th, Her Royal Highness attended the annual Duchess of Edinburgh competition at Sandhurst on behalf of King Charles III. 

A few days after her Royal engagement, the British Royal Family turned to her Instagram account to release the update on the Duchess’s meaningful solo visit.

"Earlier this week, The Duchess of Edinburgh attended the annual Duchess of Edinburgh Competition at Sandhurst," King Charles’s office stated.

The Buckingham Palace further explained the British Royal Family member’s activities at the event, as she watched "challenges take place and met participating and officiating personnel from the Royal Navy, Army and RAF."

"The competition consists of activities designed to test physical, cognitive and teamwork abilities. Throughout the day, ten teams competed over five events, followed by a final all teams event and prize giving," they concluded.

Duchess Sophie attended the prestigious Royal event one day before her husband, Prince Edward, supported his niece and Andrew Mountbatten Windsor’s eldest daughter, Princess Beatrice.

On Thursday, November 6, the 37-year-old Royal member was appointed as Deputy Patron of Outward Bound at St James’s Palace, despite Andrew having been publicly disowned by King Charles III due to his alleged ties with child sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein.  

