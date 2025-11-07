King Felipe commands attention in military uniform during solo outing

King Felipe received warm welcome during his latest outing in military uniform.
On November 7, the Spanish monarch visited the Training and Doctrine Unit of the Maritime Service of the Civil Guard.
Upon his arrival, His Majesty was welcomed by the Minister of the Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska; the Director General of the Civil Guard, Mercedes González Fernández; the Deputy Director of Operations (DAO), Lieutenant General Manuel Llamas Fernández.
During his royal engagement, Felipe attended an institutional presentation on the Maritime Service and its training unit.
As per Royal Family, “After the honor guard, His Majesty the King visited the Training and Doctrine Unit of the Maritime Service of the Civil Guard, a leading training center for maritime specialization within the Corps, where he attended an institutional presentation on the Maritime Service and its training unit.”
It continued, “The Maritime Service of the Spanish Civil Guard comprises nearly 150 naval units, including ocean-going vessels, offshore patrol vessels, and medium, light, and support patrol boats.”
He also toured various classrooms where refresher and specialization courses are taught, including the simulator room.
To note, the visit concluded with the monarch signing the ship's Book of Honor.