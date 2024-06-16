Royal

Prince William wishes King Charles on Father's Day with adorable childhood photo: SEE

King Charles III received warm Father’s Day wish from Prince of Wales, William, with rare photo

  • June 16, 2024
Prince William wishes King Charles on Father's Day with adorable childhood photo: SEE
Prince William wishes King Charles on Father’s Day with adorable childhood photo: SEE

Prince William wished a Happy Father’s Day to his dad King Charles III with rare childhood photo.

The Prince of Wales on his and Kate Middleton’s official Instagram account shared a rare childhood photo of him with young King Charles to mark the auspicious Father’s Day.

In the photo, a cute little William could be seen flashing a wide smile to the camera, while standing next to Charles, who was seemingly stopping a football with his feet.

William wore a blue romper with white and blue striped tshirt and black shoes, while looked dapper in a grey three piece suit.

Alongside the adorable never-before-seen photo of the father-son duo was a heartfelt caption that read, “Happy Father’s Day, Pa. W.”


The picture within an hour garnered thousands of heart reacts on the gram, with hundreds of fans extending warms wishes to towards William, who himself is a doting father to three kids, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte, and Prince George.

“Aw such a lovely picture..happy Father's Day to His Majesty and to you too, Your Royal Highness! You are such a wonderful, loving dad and it's always beautiful to see you with your kids! You were born for this role too and I hope you will have the most special day,” one user commented.

While another penned, “Beautiful, Prince William you are doing a good job stay positive as always. God protect you and the family.”

The Father’s Day tribute comes hot over the heels of Trooping The Colour event on Saturday, which was also attended by Kate Middleton, who made her first ever public appearance in six months after being diagnosed with cancer.

Royal News

King Charles cherishes bond with dad Philip on Father’s Day in unseen video
Princess Beatrice, Eugenie ‘kicked’ from Buckingham Palace Balcony
King Charles exhibits resilience despite cancer at Trooping the Colour
Prince Louis does the wiggly dance for King Charles’ Birthday Parade
Prince William holds secret meeting with British Secret Intelligence service
Kate Middleton’s ‘mum mode’ at Trooping the Colour decoded by lip reader
Kate Middleton checks out Trooping the Colour in white again
Rain on King Charles’ Parade: Bad weather disrupts Trooping the Colour
Kate Middleton, William take to Palace balcony in first appearance in six months
King Charles, Queen Camilla grace Trooping the Colour 2024 in full spirit
Prince George, Louis, Princess Charlotte grace Trooping the Colour with Kate Middleton
Prince William's horseback appearance at Trooping the Colour