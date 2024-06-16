Prince William wishes King Charles on Father’s Day with adorable childhood photo: SEE

Prince William wished a Happy Father’s Day to his dad King Charles III with rare childhood photo.
The Prince of Wales on his and Kate Middleton’s official Instagram account shared a rare childhood photo of him with young King Charles to mark the auspicious Father’s Day.
In the photo, a cute little William could be seen flashing a wide smile to the camera, while standing next to Charles, who was seemingly stopping a football with his feet.
William wore a blue romper with white and blue striped tshirt and black shoes, while looked dapper in a grey three piece suit.
Alongside the adorable never-before-seen photo of the father-son duo was a heartfelt caption that read, “Happy Father’s Day, Pa. W.”
The picture within an hour garnered thousands of heart reacts on the gram, with hundreds of fans extending warms wishes to towards William, who himself is a doting father to three kids, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte, and Prince George.
“Aw such a lovely picture..happy Father's Day to His Majesty and to you too, Your Royal Highness! You are such a wonderful, loving dad and it's always beautiful to see you with your kids! You were born for this role too and I hope you will have the most special day,” one user commented.
While another penned, “Beautiful, Prince William you are doing a good job stay positive as always. God protect you and the family.”
The Father’s Day tribute comes hot over the heels of Trooping The Colour event on Saturday, which was also attended by Kate Middleton, who made her first ever public appearance in six months after being diagnosed with cancer.