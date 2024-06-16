Entertainment

Kim Kardashian celebrates daughter North West’s 11th birthday at indoors amusement park

Kim Kardashian marks North’s 11th birthday at indoors amusement park with pals, Kai Cenat and Lala Anthony

  June 16, 2024


Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s daughter North West is celebrating her 11th birthday with her mom and her friends.

The Kardashians alum turned to her Instagram account on Sunday, June 16, 2024, to offer a look into how she celebrated her daughter’s special day at the American Dream mall and indoor amusement park, which featured rollercoasters, swimming and a ski slope.

In the series of videos, Kim shared on her Insta stories, she could be seen enjoying a roller coaster ride with her pals LaLa Anthony and online streaming star, Kai Cenat, who was a special guest on North’s birthday.

“Northy” screams Kim, while adjusting the selfie camera, before the roller coaster ride started.

Kim Kardashian parties like hard on daughter North West’s 11th birthday

Next two videos featured the SKIMS founder screaming “oh my God” with joy as the ride increases its speed, and Kim’s blonds locks blowing in the air.

In the next story, Kim showed around the mall, which had plenty of rides, artificial ski slope and a giant swimming pool.

She also offered a glimpse into North’s three-tiered birthday cake with the words “I (heart emoji) NW” iced on the front side.

Kim Kardashian parties like hard on daughter North West’s 11th birthday

Next story featured mini cupcakes with the same text written on them.

Kim Kardashian parties like hard on daughter North West’s 11th birthday

Kim Kardashian also penned a beautiful wish for North alongside a carousel of adorable photos of her with the birthday girl, clicked on different occasions.

“Thank God for you,,,Happy 11th birthday my sweet girl North. I love you so so so much,” wrote Kim in the caption of her post.

Shortly after the birthday tribute was shared, other members of the Kardashian family showered love on North in the comments section.

Travis Barker commented, “Happy Birthday North.”

Lata Anthony wrote, “Happy Birthday Northie!! I love u so much bestie…having the best time today!!!!”

While Kris Jenner noted, “Happy birthday my beautiful Grandaughter I love and adore you!!!!!”

