Here's what 'Stranger Things' Season 5 Vol 1 wants you to listen to 

With the return of Stranger Things, major '80s musical tracks could be added to your Spotify playlists!
On Wednesday, November 26, Netflix released the first four episodes of Season 5 of Stranger Things, and while it already has fans on the edge of their seats, the musical scenes remained a hit.
Besides some new features, the iconic song from Season 4, Kate Bush's Running Up That Hill, has also been played multiple times due to its connection with Max (Sadie Sink), who is still in the hospital and has a special connection with the track.
SPOILER ALERT for Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 1
Here are some tracks in Stranger Things Season 5 linked to key scenes
In the first episode, titled The Crawl, Robin (Maya Hawke) plays Diana Ross' Upside Down on her new job at radio station WSQK, The Squack.
While introducing the song, she gave coded information to Hopper (David Harbour) and Joyce (Winona Ryder), who were training Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), and to Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin), Will (Noah Schnapp), and Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), who were at school.
Another track which holds a special place in Volume 1 is Tiffany's I Think We're Alone Now, which could be heard in episode 3, named The Turnbow Trap, after a Demogorgon took Holly to the Upside Down and Vecna put her in a fantasy version of the Creel house in Hawkins.
The lyrics are both chipper and somewhat eerie, as Holly Wheeler (Nell Fisher) is totally isolated in the Upside Down while dancing around to lyrics, which include, "I think we're alone now / There doesn't seem to be anyone around."
Other tracks which are featured in Volume 1 include Michael Jackson’s Rockin' Robin (a name Robin uses for herself on Radio), Psychedelic Furs' Pretty in Pink, ABBA's Fernando, and The Chordettes' Mr Sandman, which plays when Henry (Jamie Campbell Bower) appears for the first time in the season at the end of episode 2, The Vanishing of….
Besides Tiffany's hit track, the third episode features Freddy Martin & His Orchestra's To Each His Own and Yello's Oh Yeah.
While the final episode, Sorcerer, of Volume 1 used Elmer Bernstein's Premature Plans, and The Chords' Sh-Boom and once again played Kate Bush's track, which has re-entered the Global Spotify chart at #146 with 1.31 million streams after the release of new episodes, during Max's scenes.
Volume 1 of Stranger Things season 5 is now streaming on Netflix, while Volume 2 drops December 25, followed by the finale on December 31.