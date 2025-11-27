Entertainment

Kevin Spacey hit with fresh legal trouble amid living situation chatter

The 'House of Cards' actor recently clarified his 'homeless' speculation, sharing that he just moves where work is

Kevin Spacey is gearing up for new legal setbacks, as the actor is set to face three more claims of sexual assault in London civil court next year.

According to the BBC, three men have sued the 66-year-old over allegations that he assaulted them between 2000 and 2013.

At a hearing in London's High Court on Wednesday, November 26, a provisional trial date of October 12, 2026, was suggested, though it was not revealed whether the claims will be heard in a single civil trial or three consecutive ones.

Spacey, who was acquitted of sexual assault charges brought by four men in a UK criminal trial in 2023, has denied all allegations. 

BBC News reported that Spacey has formally denied two of the three civil claims in court but has not yet filed a defence for the third. 

One of the men suing the American Beauty actor in civil court previously did so in 2022, but the case was put on hold during his criminal trial.

The man, whose identity has been concealed by the court, claimed that he "suffered psychiatric damage and other financial loss" as a result of the alleged sexual assault, which he says took place in August 2008.

Another man, Ruari Cannon, waived his right to anonymity and alleges that Spacey groped him at a party in 2013 while he was starring in a play at the Old Vic, where Spacey was the artistic director. 

Kevin Spacey was also sued in New York civil court in 2022 by actor Anthony Rapp over allegations of sexual assault but was found not liable by a jury.

The new claims have come to light days after Spacey expressed his gratitude towards all the support he has been offered, while clarifying that he is not homeless, a rumour which took over the internet, but is rather just living in hotels and Airbnbs.

