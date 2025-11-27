Kim Kardashian breaks silence on Kanye West's online attacks: 'It is hard'

Kim Kardashian has addressed ex-husband Kanye West's online attacks and how she has learnt to deal with them.
On the Thursday, November 27 episode of The Kardashians, the SKIMS founder went for a brain scan with Scott Disick following a small aneurysm diagnosis and opened up about where things are now with the controversial rapper.
"By the way, I'm sorry about all that you're going through. It looks stressful," Disick said in the episode, seemingly referring to Kanye, without mentioning his name. "I mean, I see some of the stuff, and it's like, f---."
"It is hard," Kim admitted. In a confessional, producers said Kanye is "very loud out there right now," and Kim shared, "I just can't really engage. I think it's just for the better."
She went on to tell Disick that Kanye, with whom she shares four children, North, 12, Saint, 9, Chicago, 7, and Psalm, 6, "never once called" her, despite his posts claiming that he had.
Kim also highlighted how, due to the rapper's unpredictable behaviour, her own role as a mother comes into question, adding, "Sometimes I just feel like snapping, but I can't. I just can't.”
In a confessional, Kim added, "My only focus and job is really just to be strong for my kids."
Kim has been candid about her troubling relationship with Kanye, whom she married in 2014 and divorced in 2021, during this season of The Kardashians.
On a previous episode, she said she "always felt like I had a bit of Stockholm syndrome" with the rapper and that it's "f------ sad" where things stand between them now.
For the unversed, new episodes of The Kardashians premiere Thursdays on Hulu.