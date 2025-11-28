Taylor Swift, Hugh Jackman watch Reynolds–Baldoni blowup over Blake Lively claims

Taylor Swift and Hugh Jackman were reportedly front-row witnesses to a tense Hollywood moment, as Ryan Reynolds allegedly confronted a tearful Justin Baldoni over claims he “fat-shamed” Blake Lively.
The unsealed exhibit features a July 2024 timeline sent by Wayfarer co-founder Jamey Heath’s team to Baldoni’s publicist.
The document states that on April 25, 2023, Baldoni arrived at the couple’s New York City penthouse — and Reynolds "unloaded" on him, saying "how horrible it was" that he’d ask about a woman’s weight.
They allegedly claimed that Baldoni "was fat shaming Blake," and Baldoni was "completely embarrassed and apologized and even shared some tears."
The recap shows that Swift, 35, and Jackman, 57, were reportedly in the apartment when it happened.
Swift and Jackman were listed as potential witnesses, and Jackman showed support by attending the August 9, 2024, It Ends With Us premiere and later sharing Vogue’s September 2024 cover with the Gossip Girl star.
Her name was mentioned in the ongoing legal battle, and Baldoni's lawyers attempted to subpoena her in May.
The Opalite singer's rep refuted the links, saying in a statement, "Taylor Swift never set foot on the set of this movie, she was not involved in any casting or creative decisions, she did not score the film, she never saw an edit or made any notes on the film, she did not even see It Ends With Us until weeks after its public release, and was traveling around the globe during 2023 and 2024 headlining the biggest tour in history."
It added, "The connection Taylor had to this film was permitting the use of one song, 'My Tears Ricochet,' " her rep added, saying Swift's name was being used "to draw public interest by creating tabloid clickbait instead of focusing on the facts of the case."
To note, Lively sued Baldoni in December 2024 for alleged sexual harassment and retaliation, which he denies; their trial is set for March 2026.