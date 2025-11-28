Entertainment

Taylor Swift, Hugh Jackman watch Reynolds–Baldoni blowup over Blake Lively claims

Ryan Reynolds allegedly confronted Justin Baldoni with Taylor Swift and Hugh Jackman

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • |
Taylor Swift, Hugh Jackman watch Reynolds–Baldoni blowup over Blake Lively claims
Taylor Swift, Hugh Jackman watch Reynolds–Baldoni blowup over Blake Lively claims

Taylor Swift and Hugh Jackman were reportedly front-row witnesses to a tense Hollywood moment, as Ryan Reynolds allegedly confronted a tearful Justin Baldoni over claims he “fat-shamed” Blake Lively.

The unsealed exhibit features a July 2024 timeline sent by Wayfarer co-founder Jamey Heath’s team to Baldoni’s publicist.

The document states that on April 25, 2023, Baldoni arrived at the couple’s New York City penthouse — and Reynolds "unloaded" on him, saying "how horrible it was" that he’d ask about a woman’s weight.

They allegedly claimed that Baldoni "was fat shaming Blake," and Baldoni was "completely embarrassed and apologized and even shared some tears."

The recap shows that Swift, 35, and Jackman, 57, were reportedly in the apartment when it happened.

Swift and Jackman were listed as potential witnesses, and Jackman showed support by attending the August 9, 2024, It Ends With Us premiere and later sharing Vogue’s September 2024 cover with the Gossip Girl star.

Her name was mentioned in the ongoing legal battle, and Baldoni's lawyers attempted to subpoena her in May.

The Opalite singer's rep refuted the links, saying in a statement, "Taylor Swift never set foot on the set of this movie, she was not involved in any casting or creative decisions, she did not score the film, she never saw an edit or made any notes on the film, she did not even see It Ends With Us until weeks after its public release, and was traveling around the globe during 2023 and 2024 headlining the biggest tour in history."

It added, "The connection Taylor had to this film was permitting the use of one song, 'My Tears Ricochet,' " her rep added, saying Swift's name was being used "to draw public interest by creating tabloid clickbait instead of focusing on the facts of the case."

To note, Lively sued Baldoni in December 2024 for alleged sexual harassment and retaliation, which he denies; their trial is set for March 2026. 

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Ray J taken into custody after allegedly pulling gun on ex-wife Princess Love

Ray J taken into custody after allegedly pulling gun on ex-wife Princess Love
Ray J was arrested after allegedly threatening his ex-wife Princess Love with a gun during a live-stream

Here's what 'Stranger Things' Season 5 Vol 1 wants you to listen to

Here's what 'Stranger Things' Season 5 Vol 1 wants you to listen to
'Running Up That Hill' by Kate Bush, which became a big moment in the last season, re-entered the Global Spotify chart

Are Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce spending Thanksgiving together? Here's the truth

Are Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce spending Thanksgiving together? Here's the truth
The 'Blank Space' hitmaker and the NFL star spent last year's Thanksgiving at Taylor Swift's house

Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard protect ‘Stranger Things’ new young star

Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard protect ‘Stranger Things’ new young star
Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown make breakout actress feel comfortable on ‘Stranger Things’ set

'Celebrity Traitors' star Ruth Codd gives heartbreaking health update

'Celebrity Traitors' star Ruth Codd gives heartbreaking health update
'The Midnight Club' artist is currently recovering after a second leg amputation operation

Cynthia Erivo performs at 2025 Thanksgiving Day Parade after losing voice

Cynthia Erivo performs at 2025 Thanksgiving Day Parade after losing voice
Cynthia Erivo roars back to open the 2025 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade after facing a major setback

Kevin Spacey hit with fresh legal trouble amid living situation chatter

Kevin Spacey hit with fresh legal trouble amid living situation chatter
The 'House of Cards' actor recently clarified his 'homeless' speculation, sharing that he just moves where work is

Kim Kardashian breaks silence on Kanye West's online attacks: 'It is hard'

Kim Kardashian breaks silence on Kanye West's online attacks: 'It is hard'
The reality star and the rapper tied the knot in 2014 and finalised their divorce after almost a decade, in 2022

Lynne Verrall, 'Coronation Street' star dies at 76 after battling major illness

Lynne Verrall, 'Coronation Street' star dies at 76 after battling major illness
The 'Precious Bane' actress was suffering from motor neuron disease before she took her final breath in Paris

Millie Bobby Brown delivers final verdict on David Harbour bond

Millie Bobby Brown delivers final verdict on David Harbour bond
Millie Bobby Brown sets record straight on relationship status with David Harbour after harassment claims

Jennifer Aniston, Ben Affleck team up with Tom Brady for epic Super Bowl ad

Jennifer Aniston, Ben Affleck team up with Tom Brady for epic Super Bowl ad
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Aniston and Tom Brady come together for an exciting 2026 Super Bowl ad

Katy Perry scores big win amid Justin Trudeau romance

Katy Perry scores big win amid Justin Trudeau romance
The 'Dark Horse' singer received a triumph of nearly $2 million amid her budding romance with Justin Trudeau