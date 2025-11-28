Entertainment

Ray J taken into custody after allegedly pulling gun on ex-wife Princess Love

Ray J was arrested after allegedly threatening his ex-wife Princess Love with a gun during a live-stream

  • By Sidra Khan
Ray J was detained after his ex-wife, Princess Love, made major accusations against him.

On Thursday, November 27, TMZ reported that the Wait a Minute singer was arrested by Los Angeles police, who charged him with making a criminal threat to his ex-wife.

According to the outlet, his bail was fixed at $50,000, and he was released later that day.

This came after in a now-viral video footage of his livestream, the 44-year-old American singer appeared to be in a heated argument with his 41-year-old former wife.

The clip showed Princess Love carrying her and Ray J’s 7-year-old daughter, Melody Love, before the One Wish crooner accused her and others of planning to “drive drunk.”

“Drive drunk. Y’all wanna drive drunk? Drive drunk Princess,” said the singer as he focused the camera on his former spouse.

Responding to the singer – whose real name is William Ray Norwood Jr., - the TV personality asserted, “Ray, you just pointed a gun,” to which he fired back, “Drive drunk Princess. Go ahead. You wanna take my kids? You and ‘yo drunk cousin?”

Labelling Love and her relatives “alcoholics,” the I Hit It First singer questioned who will drive if they leave, to which Love replied, “I’m not driving! You just pointed a gun at us.”

“I didn’t point nothing at y’all,” Ray J responded.

As the live-stream neared its end, Princess Love accused Ray J of being “a woman abuser,” adding, “I called the police,” which prompted the singer to reply, “I’ll shoot the f---ing police.”

Ray J and Princess Love, who got married in August 2016, parted their ways after nearly eight years when the latter filed for a divorce in February 2024.

The former couple shares a daughter Melody Love, 7, and son Epik Ray, 5.

