Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard protect 'Stranger Things' new young star

  By Hafsa Noor
Millie Bobby Brown and Finn Wolfhard played a key role in protecting new young stars on Stranger Things season five set.

Nell Fisher, who played the role of Holly Wheeler in the final season of the hit Netflix series, got candid about how Millie and Finn made her feel safe on the set.

While talking about her on-screen brother Finn, she told PEOPLE, “We were really good friends. I mean, he's such an amazing guy. He's definitely been really helpful talking about what is to come, because he did this when he was younger. He was around the same age, and he's given a whole lot of helpful advice.”

Nell also shared a cherished memory with Millie, “We were filming episode eight — it was stressful, it was tiring, it was tricky. Millie took me and a whole load of other kids aside and we all choreographed a dance to ‘Please, Please, Please’ by Sabrina Carpenter, and I still remember it.”

The young star also emphasized the importance of being able to say no politely, explaining that it's crucial for children in the industry to have personal time.

To note, the first volume of Stranger Things final season was released on November 26.

