Entertainment

Jennifer Aniston, Ben Affleck team up with Tom Brady for epic Super Bowl ad

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Aniston and Tom Brady come together for an exciting 2026 Super Bowl ad

  • By Sidra Khan
  • |
Jennifer Aniston, Ben Affleck team up with Tom Brady for epic Super Bowl ad
Jennifer Aniston, Ben Affleck team up with Tom Brady for epic Super Bowl ad

A star-studded Super Bowl ad is in the making as entertainment and sports powerhouses have joined forces.

On Wednesday, November 26, Page Six reported that Dunkin’ has selected Jennifer Aniston, Ben Affleck, Matt LeBlanc, Jason Alexander, Tom Brady, Alfonso Ribeiro and Ted Danson for its exciting new advertisement for the 2026 Super Bowl.

According to the insiders, the ensemble cast is set to appear in The Accountant actor’s “top-secret” new Dunkin’ spot.

It was also shared that Affleck has been filming a project titled Good Will Dunkin, a play based on his 1997 Oscar-winning movie with Matt Damon in Los Angeles.

The sources noted that the set is so secret that crew members have had to “tape over the cameras on their cell phones for added security.”

Moreover, the latest Dunkin’ ad includes Ben Affleck’s involvement in multiple areas i.e. producing, directing, and starring.

The advertisement marks the Gone Girl star’s reunion with Patriots legend Tom Brady, who previously collaborated in the 2023 viral DunKings ad for the American multinational coffee and doughnut company.

It will also feature a thrilling reunion of Friends co-stars Jennifer Aniston and Matt LeBlanc, who worked together in 10 seasons of NBC’s hit sitcom.

Furthermore, Seinfeld star Jason Alexander and Fresh Prince of Bel-Air actor Alfonso Ribeiro are also joining the star-studded cast.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Katy Perry scores big win amid Justin Trudeau romance

Katy Perry scores big win amid Justin Trudeau romance
The 'Dark Horse' singer received a triumph of nearly $2 million amid her budding romance with Justin Trudeau

Selena Gomez heaps praise on Sabrina Carpenter in rare heartfelt comment

Selena Gomez heaps praise on Sabrina Carpenter in rare heartfelt comment
Selena Gomez recently attended Sabrina Carpenter’s fifth concert tour, Short n’ Sweet, in Los Angeles, California

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce wedding plans turn upside down over major hurdle

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce wedding plans turn upside down over major hurdle
The ‘Opalite’ hitmaker and her NFL star fiancé are forced to make major changes to their wedding plans

Khloé Kardashian speaks out on Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet’s romance

Khloé Kardashian speaks out on Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet’s romance
The Good America founder subtly referenced the Kylie Jenner's private relationship with Timothée Chalamet

Blake Lively breaks silence days after Colleen Hoover slammed Baldoni lawsuit

Blake Lively breaks silence days after Colleen Hoover slammed Baldoni lawsuit
'It Ends With Us' writer Colleen Hoover called Justin Baldoni, Blake Lively legal battle a 'circus' in recent statement

Taylor Swift makes heartfelt confession about her love life with Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift makes heartfelt confession about her love life with Travis Kelce
Taylor Swift dropped a rare comment in the teaser for her documentary series 'The End of an Era'

‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 Vol. 1 ignite chaos with shocking twists

‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 Vol. 1 ignite chaos with shocking twists
Netflix’s highly anticipated Volume 1 of ‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 sends fans into a frenzy

'Stranger Things' season 5 premiere sparks Netflix outage amid global demand

'Stranger Things' season 5 premiere sparks Netflix outage amid global demand
The first four episodes of the sci-fi horror show’s final season went live on Netflix at 5 p.m. PT

Millie Bobby Brown shares emotional message as ‘Stranger Things 5’ releases

Millie Bobby Brown shares emotional message as ‘Stranger Things 5’ releases
‘Stranger Things’ star Millie Bobby Brown opens up on ‘meaningful story’ as Netflix finally drops Season 5 Volume 1

Jackson Browne shares sad news of son Ethan’s death at 52

Jackson Browne shares sad news of son Ethan’s death at 52
The 'Running on Empty' singer shared a heartbreaking news of his son Ethan Browne star's demise

‘Stranger Things’ Season 5: 8 scariest villains ranked ahead of epic final clash

‘Stranger Things’ Season 5: 8 scariest villains ranked ahead of epic final clash
From Vecna to the Demodogs, here are the eight most dangerous ‘Stranger Things’ antagonists fans need to remember before Season 5

Brad Pitt, Ines de Ramon eyeing intimate Thanksgiving after tough year

Brad Pitt, Ines de Ramon eyeing intimate Thanksgiving after tough year
Ines de Ramon and Brad Pitt began dating in 2022