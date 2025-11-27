Jennifer Aniston, Ben Affleck team up with Tom Brady for epic Super Bowl ad

A star-studded Super Bowl ad is in the making as entertainment and sports powerhouses have joined forces.
On Wednesday, November 26, Page Six reported that Dunkin’ has selected Jennifer Aniston, Ben Affleck, Matt LeBlanc, Jason Alexander, Tom Brady, Alfonso Ribeiro and Ted Danson for its exciting new advertisement for the 2026 Super Bowl.
According to the insiders, the ensemble cast is set to appear in The Accountant actor’s “top-secret” new Dunkin’ spot.
It was also shared that Affleck has been filming a project titled Good Will Dunkin, a play based on his 1997 Oscar-winning movie with Matt Damon in Los Angeles.
The sources noted that the set is so secret that crew members have had to “tape over the cameras on their cell phones for added security.”
Moreover, the latest Dunkin’ ad includes Ben Affleck’s involvement in multiple areas i.e. producing, directing, and starring.
The advertisement marks the Gone Girl star’s reunion with Patriots legend Tom Brady, who previously collaborated in the 2023 viral DunKings ad for the American multinational coffee and doughnut company.
It will also feature a thrilling reunion of Friends co-stars Jennifer Aniston and Matt LeBlanc, who worked together in 10 seasons of NBC’s hit sitcom.
Furthermore, Seinfeld star Jason Alexander and Fresh Prince of Bel-Air actor Alfonso Ribeiro are also joining the star-studded cast.