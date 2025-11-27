Cynthia Erivo performs at 2025 Thanksgiving Day Parade after losing voice

Cynthia Erivo has delivered an electrifying performance as she kicks off the 2025 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.
On Thursday, November 27, the Wicked: For Good star visited in New York City to celebrate Thanksgiving Day by opening up the parade.
For the special parade, the Grammy Award-winning actress performed Feeling Good by Nina Simone, just 10 days after she lost her voice.
Cynthia performed with just a piano backing her. She looked elegant in a monochromatic maroon look with her long maroon coat and the hat. She finished the look with a plenty of jewels.
Following her performance, fans took to social media to shower her with love.
A fan wrote on X, “Cynthia Erivo singing live and opening the Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade is so iconic!”
Another praised the singer, “Family yelled at me to wake up this morning because Cynthia Erivo was performing at the parade. OMG OMG”
“Macys Thanksgiving Day parade have a better lineup than the American Music Awards. Cythina Erivo opened the hell out of that thing. You all best believe I’m sat,” a third noted.
At the parade, the Tony Award winner chatted with Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie.