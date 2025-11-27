Entertainment

'Celebrity Traitors' star Ruth Codd gives heartbreaking health update

'The Midnight Club' artist is currently recovering after a second leg amputation operation

Celebrity Traitors star and actress Ruth Codd has shared a heartbreaking health update, sparking concerns among fans.

The 29-year-old shared on TikTok that she is currently recovering after a second leg amputation operation.

The Irish performer stated that she is staying with family following her surgical procedure to remove her leg below the knee.

Codd underwent first amputation surgery at the age of 23, after injuring her foot playing football as a teenager.

Speaking about her recent surgery, she said: "Good news, we've had a full-circle moment. I'm back making TikTok content in my parents' house. Bad news, I can't do it upstairs, because I've just had my second below-knee amputation."

Codd rose to prominence on TikTok before making her TV debut in Netflix’s horror series The Midnight Club.

Recently, she made an appearance on Celebrity Traitors, where viewers enjoyed her performance to correctly suspect Jonathan Ross before being eliminated.

Previously, she spoke to FFTV, discussing that her crutch use kept her on her toes and that it would deteriorate her health more.

In 2025, she featured as Phlegma the Fierce in the live-action How to Train Your Dragon, proudly representing a strong character with a limb difference.

Despite health struggles, she remains motivated and said that two prosthetics would make her “unstoppable.”

