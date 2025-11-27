Entertainment

Millie Bobby Brown delivers final verdict on David Harbour bond

Millie Bobby Brown sets record straight on relationship status with David Harbour after harassment claims

  By Hafsa Noor
Millie Bobby Brown has given her final verdict on friendship status with David Harbour after reportedly making bullying and harassment against the co-star.

On the day Stranger Things season five premiered, the Enola Holmes actress gave an exclusive interview to The Hollywood Reporter to discuss her relationship with David.

She said, “We love this show with everything, and we value our friendship more than anything. We’ve been doing that for the last 10 years. I mean, we have always been united in that. We’ve been doing that for the last 10 years.”

Millie added, “I mean, we have always been united in that. We love this show with everything, and we value our friendship more than anything. It was quite nostalgic because it reminded me so much of season two and three, where we’re both kind of butting heads and she’s growing up.”

While discussing her character Eleven, the actress said, “She’s trying to find her own voice and he’s trying to parent, and that dynamic definitely comes back into play once again, and I’m really excited for people to see that.”

Earlier this month, Millie, 21, and David, 50, attended the final season’s premiere.

