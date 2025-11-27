Entertainment

Are Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce spending Thanksgiving together? Here's the truth

The 'Blank Space' hitmaker and the NFL star spent last year's Thanksgiving at Taylor Swift's house

  • By Hania Jamil
Are Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce spending Thanksgiving together? Here's the truth 

With wedding prep in full swing and Travis Kelce's hectic NFL schedule, Taylor Swift and her fiancé might not be able to mark their first Thanksgiving as an engaged couple together.

As reported by the Daily Mail, the pop icon and Travis may have different plans for the long weekend.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end landed in Texas on Wednesday evening, November 26, with his teammates, ahead of the major Thursday match.

Thursday will mark the first time Travis will have to play on Thanksgiving Day in his 13 years with the Chiefs.

Expressing his excitement for the game, the NFL star noted, "I like playing on holidays, man. It's fun."

He added, "I know everybody's sitting down getting, getting all the food they can possibly get, and enjoying the family time. There's nothing that goes better than football and Thanksgiving, baby."

While the Lover crooner has not made the Texas trip, the lovebirds recently were spotted for dinner earlier this week in Kansas City.

The couple were joined by a number of family members, including Taylor's father, Scott, at Travis's new restaurant, 1578 Prime Steakhouse.

Last year, the pair reportedly celebrated Thanksgiving at Taylor's Nashville home with both of their families.

