Anushka Sharma heaps praises on husband Virat Kohli on Father's Day

Anushka Sharma wished Father's Day to hubby Virat Kohli via an adorable Instagram post

  by Web Desk
  June 16, 2024
Anushka Sharma and her innovativeness has once again made her fans go 'wow' as she shared a cute post to wish her mister a 'happy' father's day on behalf of their kids.

Taking to her Instagram account on Sunday, the Jab Tak Hai Jaan actress posted a delightful hand-painted Happy Father's Day' poster along with the footprints of both her kids, Vamika and Akaay.

"How can one person be so good at so many things! Baffling….. we LOVE YOU," penned the actress in the caption.

Shortly after she posted on her account, fans flooded the comment section with all their lovely reactions.

One of the fans commented, "Wow, the best batsman, the best husband and now the best father," while another fan wrote, "Cutest thing on the internet today."

Many other fans also reacted to the post with red heart and heart-shaped eyes emojis.

Anushka and the former Indian cricket team captain united in wedlock in December, 2017. 

The couple welcomed their first child, Vamika, on January 11, 2021, and their second-born, Akaay, on February 15, 2024.

The Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi actress is soon going to make a comeback to the big screens with her upcoming movie Chakda 'Xpress, six years after her last starrer Zero.

Taylor Swift shares first post after Joe Alwyn broke silence on their breakup
Miley Cyrus is ‘truly thriving’ in Maxx Morando relationship
Billy Ray Cyrus, Firerose split reason revealed
Kim Kardashian celebrates daughter North West’s 11th birthday at indoors amusement park
Eminem's daughter, Hailie Jade Scott drops date-night GRWM video post wedding
Justin Bieber hires Johnny Depp’s manager after parting ways with Lou Taylor
Swara Bhasker sheds light on her fallout with Kangana Ranaut
Priyanka Chopra celebrates mom Madhu Chopra's birthday, pens sweet wish
Kris Jenner pens sweet birthday note for Kim Kardashian’s daughter, North West
Varun Dhawan shares first glimpse of daughter on father's day
Bilal Abbas Khan leaves tongues wagging in exclusive fashion shoot with eDIVA
Joe Alwyn denies visiting pub mentioned in Taylor Swift's song