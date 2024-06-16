Anushka Sharma heaps praises on husband Virat Kohli on Father's Day

Anushka Sharma and her innovativeness has once again made her fans go 'wow' as she shared a cute post to wish her mister a 'happy' father's day on behalf of their kids.
Taking to her Instagram account on Sunday, the Jab Tak Hai Jaan actress posted a delightful hand-painted Happy Father's Day' poster along with the footprints of both her kids, Vamika and Akaay.
"How can one person be so good at so many things! Baffling….. we LOVE YOU," penned the actress in the caption.
Shortly after she posted on her account, fans flooded the comment section with all their lovely reactions.
One of the fans commented, "Wow, the best batsman, the best husband and now the best father," while another fan wrote, "Cutest thing on the internet today."
Many other fans also reacted to the post with red heart and heart-shaped eyes emojis.
Anushka and the former Indian cricket team captain united in wedlock in December, 2017.
The couple welcomed their first child, Vamika, on January 11, 2021, and their second-born, Akaay, on February 15, 2024.
The Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi actress is soon going to make a comeback to the big screens with her upcoming movie Chakda 'Xpress, six years after her last starrer Zero.