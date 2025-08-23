Home / Entertainment

Sabrina Carpenter cheers 1 year of ‘kiss marks & Short n’ Sweet’ with sassy post

The ‘Espresso’ hitmaker celebrates 1-year milestone of her superhit sixth studio album ‘Short n’ Sweet’

Sabrina Carpenter is celebrating one year of “kiss marks, camaraderie” and Short n’ Sweet!

To mark 1-year milestone of her smash hit sixth studio album, the 26-year-old American singer and songwriter took to Instagram to share a sassy post featuring a cheerful caption and a carousel of joy-filled snaps.

Taking a break from her upcoming anticipated album, Man’s Best Friend, Carpenter wrote, “pausing from MBF to say happy one year of Short n’ Sweet.”

She continued, “one year of kiss marks, camaraderie, and being so fucking h**ny. this album is one of my most prized possessions and brought me closer to myself as well as so many beautiful people and places.”

The Please Please Please songstress then thanked her devoted fans for listening to the album to date and expressed heartfelt gratitude to her friends, with whom she worked on every song, video, and show.

“Thank you for still listening every single day x thank you for coming to the shows and singing till your lungs give out, thank you for loving these songs and every damn lyric as much as i do,” the Taste singer stated.

The Grammy winner further penned, “Thank you to all my friends i got to make every song with, every video with, create the live shows with. One of the most fun years I’ve had in my whole life.”

Concluding the sweet caption, she expressed, “I’ll never take it for granted!!! Love you all infinitely. SNS for life.”

Short n’ Sweet, released on August 23, 2024, marked Sabrina Carpenter’s sixth studio album and explored her love life and perspectives on 2020s dating.

The album contains 12 songs, with a deluxe edition adding five more tracks for a total of 17 songs.

