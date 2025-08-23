Taylor Swift’s new album carries subtle swipe at Kanye West

Taylor Swift is said to have taken aim at her longtime feud with Kanye West through her upcoming music.
As per Radaronline, a source close to the Blank Space singer used the title of her new album, The Life of a Showgirl, to have a dig at her old enemy the Carnival rapper.
'Taylor doesn’t waste moves," said one source, adding, "If there’s an opportunity to reclaim a narrative, she’ll take it."
The insider reflected on Swift and West's VMA feud, saying, “That VMA moment humiliated her. She’s not sitting around plotting revenge every day, but if she can subtly flip the script, she will.”
They added, "Having her album pop up before his when people search that phrase is exactly the kind of poetic justice she enjoys."
To note, this revelation came after the Lover singer announced her 12th studio album during an appearance on her boyfriend Travis Kelce’s New Heights podcast.
Swift called it a cheerful, exuberant counterpoint to The Tortured Poets Department.
Soon after she dropped the exciting news of her upcoming album, the social media was filled with theories linking the title to West’s 2016 record The Life of Pablo.
Both begin with the phrase The Life of… and are wrapped in vivid orange art, a similarity that observers argue deliberately nods to their long-standing feud.
The Life of a Showgirl is the upcoming twelfth studio album by Taylor Swift and it is scheduled for release on October 3, 2025.