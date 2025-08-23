Angelina Jolie's legal rep Harrison Dossick passes away at age of 65  

Renowned entertainment and media lawyer Harrison Dossick tragically died at the age of 65 due to sudden cardiac arrest.
The Hollywood Reporter confirmed the death of the deceased legal representative, who died unexpectedly on August 14, after a heart attack.
Dossick's business partner, Peter Weil, told the outlet, "Harrison was an exceptional lawyer and a treasured colleague and friend."
"He combined intellectual brilliance with warmth, humour, and integrity, earning the trust of his clients and the deep admiration of everyone who worked alongside him," Weil lamented.
He additionally added, "Harrison’s sudden passing is an immeasurable loss to our firm and to the legal community. We will miss him greatly, and we extend our heartfelt condolences to his family and all who loved him."
For those unaware, the late lawyer was known for his noticeable representation in the copyright infringement lawsuit of popular American actress Angelina Jolie in 2011.
The Salt actress publicly battled for the movie, In the Land of Blood and Honey, which served as her directorial debut.
At the time, she was booked for violating copyright rules with Croatian journalist James Braddock’s novel, The Soul Shattering.
However, Jolie won the case in 2013 after battling with the media person for three years.
As of now, the mom of six has not reacted to the sudden passing of her lawyer.