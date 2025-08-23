Home / Entertainment

Angelina Jolie's legal rep Harrison Dossick passes away at age of 65

Harrison Dossick gained recognition for his legal representation in Angelina Jolie’s 2011 copyright lawsuit

Angelina Jolies legal rep Harrison Dossick passes away at age of 65
Angelina Jolie's legal rep Harrison Dossick passes away at age of 65  

Renowned entertainment and media lawyer Harrison Dossick tragically died at the age of 65 due to sudden cardiac arrest. 

The Hollywood Reporter confirmed the death of the deceased legal representative, who died unexpectedly on August 14, after a heart attack.  

Dossick's business partner, Peter Weil, told the outlet, "Harrison was an exceptional lawyer and a treasured colleague and friend."

"He combined intellectual brilliance with warmth, humour, and integrity, earning the trust of his clients and the deep admiration of everyone who worked alongside him," Weil lamented.

He additionally added, "Harrison’s sudden passing is an immeasurable loss to our firm and to the legal community. We will miss him greatly, and we extend our heartfelt condolences to his family and all who loved him." 

For those unaware, the late lawyer was known for his noticeable representation in the copyright infringement lawsuit of popular American actress Angelina Jolie in 2011. 

The Salt actress publicly battled for the movie, In the Land of Blood and Honey, which served as her directorial debut. 

At the time, she was booked for violating copyright rules with Croatian journalist James Braddock’s novel, The Soul Shattering.  

However, Jolie won the case in 2013 after battling with the media person for three years. 

As of now, the mom of six has not reacted to the sudden passing of her lawyer.  

You Might Like:

Zayn Malik shares sweet father-daughter time with Khai ahead of her birthday

Zayn Malik shares sweet father-daughter time with Khai ahead of her birthday
The 'Night Changes' hitmaker shares his daughter, Khai Malik, with his ex-girlfriend, Gigi Hadid

‘Emily In Paris’ S5 filming halted as assistant director dies during shoot

‘Emily In Paris’ S5 filming halted as assistant director dies during shoot
'Emily In Paris' season 5, which stars Lily Collins in the titular role, is set to release by Netflix in December

Sabrina Carpenter drops eerie 'Tears' teaser ahead of new album launch

Sabrina Carpenter drops eerie 'Tears' teaser ahead of new album launch
The 'Espresso' hitmaker is set to release her seventh studio album, 'Man's Best Friend', next week

Courteney Cox’s hilarious take on Disneyland’s famous turkey leg delights fans

Courteney Cox’s hilarious take on Disneyland’s famous turkey leg delights fans
The 'Friends' star shares heartwarming glimpses into her trip to Disneyland with daughter, Coco Arquette

Zoë Kravitz, Austin Butler share tender moments during cosy Paris date night

Zoë Kravitz, Austin Butler share tender moments during cosy Paris date night
The 'Caught Stealing' co-stars initially sparked romance rumors last year while filming their new movie

‘Get Smart’ actor David Ketchum passes away at 97

‘Get Smart’ actor David Ketchum passes away at 97
David Ketchum famously played the iconic role of Agent 13 on 1965's sitcom 'Get Smart'

Charlie Puth gushes over wife Brooke Sansone in sweet 1st anniversary wish

Charlie Puth gushes over wife Brooke Sansone in sweet 1st anniversary wish
Charlie Puth tied the knot with Brooke Sansone in his family estate in Montecito, California, last year

Sophie Turner confesses about her ‘toxic’ dating habit after Joe Jonas split

Sophie Turner confesses about her ‘toxic’ dating habit after Joe Jonas split
The 'Game of Thrones' star was previously married to Joe Jonas and together they share two daughters

Jessica Biel quietly faces health struggle with loving support from her sons

Jessica Biel quietly faces health struggle with loving support from her sons
After Justin Timberlake’s health revelation, his wife Jessica Biel shares about her own in a heartfelt Instagram post

Margot Robbie admits Matt Reeves swapped iconic 'Birds of Prey' villain

Margot Robbie admits Matt Reeves swapped iconic 'Birds of Prey' villain
Matt Reeves' 'Bird of Prey' saw Margot Robbie playing the beloved role as Harley Quinn, a henchwoman for the Joker

Tom Hiddleston caught off guard by ex Taylor Swift mention in interview

Tom Hiddleston caught off guard by ex Taylor Swift mention in interview
The 'Thor' actor and the pop icon were romantically involved for four months in 2016 summer

Loni Anderson's death unveils new details weeks after she passed at 79

Loni Anderson's death unveils new details weeks after she passed at 79
The 'The Jayne Mansfield Story' actress died at the age of 79 just two days before her 80th birthday