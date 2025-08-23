Home / Entertainment

Dua Lipa bids farewell to her 20s with moving gratitude note on 30th birthday

The ‘Levtating’ hitmakers pens a long, heartfelt gratitude note as she welcomes her 30s

Dua Lipa is saying a heartfelt goodbye to her “most incredible” 10 years!

After celebrating her milestone 30th birthday on Friday, August 22, the British singer and songwriter turned to her official Instagram account to pen a touching gratitude note, extending a heartfelt thanks to her family, friends, and fans.

Alongside a carousel of gorgeous photos from her birthday bash, the Levitating hitmaker wrote, “30 30 30!!!!!!!! Thank you all so much for the birthday wishes.”

“This last lap around the sun has been, without a doubt, my favorite year yet. The past 10 years have been the most incredible ride I could’ve ever dreamed of… my 20s were pure MAGIC. Not without their challenges or awkward moments, but filled with more love, joy, and lessons than I ever imagined. I’m so deeply grateful for every step of the journey and everything it’s taken to get here,” she penned.

Continuing the sweet caption, Dua Lipa thanked her parents, Anesa Lipa and Dukagjin Lipa, for giving her the wings to fly as high as she wished, assuring her that “no dream was too big,” and nothing was impossible.

The Future Nostalgia songstress also expressed that people close to her, including “partner” Callum Turner, are her “greatest achievement,” adding that their presence makes her feel she has done something right.

“To everyone who’s been on this journey with me from tiny club shows to Wembley Stadium, anywhere and everywhere in the world, thank you for letting the music be the place where we’ve met, grown, and shared so much of life together,” she noted.

The Don’t Start Now singer also expressed gratitude to those who joined her Service 95 book club and danced with her at Sunny Hill Festival.

Furthermore, Dua Lipa excitedly shared that she can’t wait to be back on tour in just over a week, noting that she’s eagerly looking forward to performing in Canada, America, and LATAM.

As the lengthy note neared its conclusion, the songstress quipped, “(Blaaady hell this was long — but I only turn 30 once, so i'll see you for another colossal caption at 40).”

“I love this life, I love this journey, and I never take a single moment of it for granted. Here’s to the next 30 and beyond... it just keeps getting better. Xx Dua,” the message concluded.

Dua Lipa is scheduled to perform two shows in Toronto, Canada, on September 1 and 2, 2025, after which she will kick off her Radical Optimism tour’s US leg in Chicago on September 5.

