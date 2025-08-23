Home / Entertainment

Zayn Malik shares sweet father-daughter time with Khai ahead of her birthday

The 'Night Changes' hitmaker shares his daughter, Khai Malik, with his ex-girlfriend, Gigi Hadid

Zayn Malik has seemingly celebrated a pre-birthday vacation trip with his daughter, Khai Malik, ahead of her special day. 

The former One Direction singer took to his Instagram handle on Friday, August 22, to release a series of never-before-seen glimpses of his dad's side.

In the photos, Zayn showcased their beach preparations, which included two chairs and several toys for Khai.

In another shot, the Dusk Till Dawn crooner was seen enjoying a fun car racing game with Khai while keeping her face hidden from the camera.

The proud dad expressed his gratitude to his travel management team and Airbnb for providing excellent services during their family getaway.

"Big thanks to @airbnb for hosting our stay and the Chef Service. The beach hookup and food were next level," Zayn penned.

As the Grammy-nominated musician's post gained traction on social media, several fans flooded the comments section with their sweet messages to the loving dad, with one commenting, "ZAYN AND KHAI ARE LITERALLY EACH OTHER’S BEST FRIEND."

Another penned, "A well-deserved vacation for our king. I love you, Zayn, I'm so proud of you."

"You’re such a girl, Daddy! I love being the version of you when you are with her, it’s so adorable," a third noted.

It is pertinent to note that Zayn Malik welcomed her daughter, Khai Malik, with his ex-girlfriend and popular supermodel, Gigi Hadid, on September 19, 2020. 

