‘Pride and Prejudice’ first look: Jack Lowden, Emma Corrin spark nostalgia

Jack Lowden and Emma Corrin bring back the roles of Mr. Darcy and Elizabeth Bennet in dreamy shots

Jack Lowden and Emma Corrin are stepping into one of literature’s most beloved love stories as they take on the roles of Mr. Darcy and Elizabeth Bennet in Netflix’s upcoming Pride and Prejudice remake.

As per Dailymail.com, the first-look images from the adaptation show the pair in character during tense early scenes.

The duo were spotted filming the new Pride and Prejudice series in The Peak District, Derbyshire on Tuesday.

Emma, stepping into the role of spirited Elizabeth Bennet, was spotted alongside Jack, portraying the brooding Mr. Darcy, as they filmed their take on Jane Austen’s classic Regency tale, set to debut early next year.

P.C: Dailymail
P.C: Dailymail

Against the backdrop of the wild, windswept landscape, Jack brought a rugged intensity to the character of Mr. Darcy.

Emma was spotted in billowing grey silk dress paired with an empire line long-sleeved floral jacket and lace-up ankle boots.

On the other hand, Jack wore a long grey frock coat over a black waistcoat and riding breeches, a white high-neck shirt and calf-length boots.

The six-part series follows the classic love story of Elizabeth Bennet and Mr Darcy straight from Jane Austen's 1813 novel Pride and Prejudice.

Jane Austen's upcoming adaptation also stars Olivia Colman as Elizabeth’s mother Mrs Bennet, with Rufus Sewell as Mr Bennet. 

