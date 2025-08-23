Home / Entertainment

Why Jacob Elordi land ‘Frankenstein’ role after Andrew Garfield exit

Guillermo del Toro set his sights on the 'Saltburn' star to play 'the Creature; in his forthcoming 'Frankenstein' film

Why Jacob Elordi land ‘Frankenstein’ role after Andrew Garfield exit
Why Jacob Elordi land ‘Frankenstein’ role after Andrew Garfield exit

Jacob Elordi has officially stepped into the world of monsters and madness, taking on a major role in the upcoming Frankenstein after Andrew Garfield dropped out.

Guillermo del Toro set his sights on the Saltburn star to play “the Creature” in his forthcoming Frankenstein film for a reason.

Elordi is set to star in Guillermo del Toro's new horror film, months after Andrew Garfield had declined the role due to scheduling conflicts.

In a new interview with Variety, del Toro, 60, revealed that Elordi's "eyes" were the reason he was cast.

"I saw Saltburn and I loved his innocence and openness," the director said, adding, "He plays the victim of a Tom Ripley-type of character, and I thought he played it with a lot of range."

"His character was also capable of being high class and cruel. Jacob’s eyes are so full of humanity," del Toro mentioned, saying, "I cast him because of his eyes."

This news arrives ahead of the film's premiere in select theaters in October, before it makes its way to Netflix the following month.

In January 2024, the news of Elordi taking on the role was revealed, and later in the year, Garfield initially announced to take on the part, telling Deadline that he was "disappointed" he ultimately wasn't able to make it work.

Frankenstein is set to arrive in select theaters on October 17 and will be released on Netflix on November 7.

You Might Like:

Katy Perry heats up beach in sizzling black two-piece swimsuit amid tour

Katy Perry heats up beach in sizzling black two-piece swimsuit amid tour
The ‘143’ singer drops jaws during beach outing with friends amid her ongoing Lifetimes Tour in the US

Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian among stars sending birthday love to Justin, Hailey son

Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian among stars sending birthday love to Justin, Hailey son
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber celebrated a major milestone of their son Jack Blue Bieber

Zayn Malik shares sweet father-daughter time with Khai ahead of her birthday

Zayn Malik shares sweet father-daughter time with Khai ahead of her birthday
The 'Night Changes' hitmaker shares his daughter, Khai Malik, with his ex-girlfriend, Gigi Hadid

Angelina Jolie's legal rep Harrison Dossick passes away at age of 65

Angelina Jolie's legal rep Harrison Dossick passes away at age of 65
Harrison Dossick gained recognition for his legal representation in Angelina Jolie’s 2011 copyright lawsuit

‘Emily In Paris’ S5 filming halted as assistant director dies during shoot

‘Emily In Paris’ S5 filming halted as assistant director dies during shoot
'Emily In Paris' season 5, which stars Lily Collins in the titular role, is set to release by Netflix in December

Sabrina Carpenter drops eerie 'Tears' teaser ahead of new album launch

Sabrina Carpenter drops eerie 'Tears' teaser ahead of new album launch
The 'Espresso' hitmaker is set to release her seventh studio album, 'Man's Best Friend', next week

Courteney Cox’s hilarious take on Disneyland’s famous turkey leg delights fans

Courteney Cox’s hilarious take on Disneyland’s famous turkey leg delights fans
The 'Friends' star shares heartwarming glimpses into her trip to Disneyland with daughter, Coco Arquette

Zoë Kravitz, Austin Butler share tender moments during cosy Paris date night

Zoë Kravitz, Austin Butler share tender moments during cosy Paris date night
The 'Caught Stealing' co-stars initially sparked romance rumors last year while filming their new movie

‘Get Smart’ actor David Ketchum passes away at 97

‘Get Smart’ actor David Ketchum passes away at 97
David Ketchum famously played the iconic role of Agent 13 on 1965's sitcom 'Get Smart'

Charlie Puth gushes over wife Brooke Sansone in sweet 1st anniversary wish

Charlie Puth gushes over wife Brooke Sansone in sweet 1st anniversary wish
Charlie Puth tied the knot with Brooke Sansone in his family estate in Montecito, California, last year

Sophie Turner confesses about her ‘toxic’ dating habit after Joe Jonas split

Sophie Turner confesses about her ‘toxic’ dating habit after Joe Jonas split
The 'Game of Thrones' star was previously married to Joe Jonas and together they share two daughters

Jessica Biel quietly faces health struggle with loving support from her sons

Jessica Biel quietly faces health struggle with loving support from her sons
After Justin Timberlake’s health revelation, his wife Jessica Biel shares about her own in a heartfelt Instagram post