Why Jacob Elordi land ‘Frankenstein’ role after Andrew Garfield exit

Jacob Elordi has officially stepped into the world of monsters and madness, taking on a major role in the upcoming Frankenstein after Andrew Garfield dropped out.
Elordi is set to star in Guillermo del Toro's new horror film, months after Andrew Garfield had declined the role due to scheduling conflicts.
In a new interview with Variety, del Toro, 60, revealed that Elordi's "eyes" were the reason he was cast.
"I saw Saltburn and I loved his innocence and openness," the director said, adding, "He plays the victim of a Tom Ripley-type of character, and I thought he played it with a lot of range."
"His character was also capable of being high class and cruel. Jacob’s eyes are so full of humanity," del Toro mentioned, saying, "I cast him because of his eyes."
In January 2024, the news of Elordi taking on the role was revealed, and later in the year, Garfield initially announced to take on the part, telling Deadline that he was "disappointed" he ultimately wasn't able to make it work.
Frankenstein is set to arrive in select theaters on October 17 and will be released on Netflix on November 7.