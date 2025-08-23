‘Emily In Paris’ S5 filming halted as assistant director dies during shoot

Filming for Emily in Paris Season 5 has been temporarily halted after a shocking turn of event as the Netflix hit show’s assistant director Diego Borella reportedly died during the shoot in Venice.
According to a recent report by Daily Mail, the 47-year-old team member collapsed in front of the crew while preparing to shoot the final scenes of the upcoming fifth season.
Although, the medics rushed to the historic Hotel Danieli at around 7pm on Thursday, August 21, they were unable to save him, as per a local outlet, La Repubblica.
Borella was not only Venetian professional, he was also an accomplished writer, who have published multiple fairy tales and children’s stories.
The show production was initially expected to wrap up in the next few days as filming was scheduled to run from August 15 to August 25.
However, according to Italian media, the show’s filming has now been halted after the tragic incident.
This news comes just days after Emily In Paris, which stars Lily Collins in the titular role, announced that season five will be released by Netflix on December 18.
“Now the head of Agence Grateau Rome, Emily faces professional and romantic challenges as she adapts to life in a new city,” the synopsis of upcoming season reads.
Further details of the tragic incident and the upcoming season of Emily in Paris have not yet been disclosed.