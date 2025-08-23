Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian among stars sending birthday love to Justin, Hailey son

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are celebrating a major milestone as their “beautiful boy,” Jack, turns one, with friends including Kylie Jenner and Bella Hadid sending warm birthday wishes.
Taking to Instagram account the Rhode founder shared a birthday wish to her baby son Jack, who hit a major milestone on Friday.
Hailey penned the birthday wish, “1 year of you my beautiful boy. Happy 1st Birthday Jack Blues, you are joy personified.”
On Instagram Stories, the blonde-haired baby could be seen sitting on the floor in a blue-and-white onesie, reaching for his balloons that read "1st birthday."
Hailey and Justin’s celebrity friends, such as Kylie Jenner and Bella Hadid, Kim Kardashian and many others took to the comment section to shower love the post.
Kylie remarked, “the cutesttttt babbyyy jack ahhh!!!”
Kim noted, “Happy Birthday Jackkkkie.”
Paris Hilton commented, “Happy Birthday to your gorgeous angel.”
Bella and Gigi’s mom Yolanda wrote, “Happy birthday little angel.”
Justin Bieber's sister Jazmyn Bieber also flocked to the comment section to share her love, noting, “happy birthday to the cutest little man ever.”
To note, Hailey, who tied the knot to Justin in 2018, announced the pregnancy in May 2024 during a vow renewal, and they welcomed their son, Jack, on August 22, 2024.