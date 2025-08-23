Home / Entertainment

Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian among stars sending birthday love to Justin, Hailey son

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber celebrated a major milestone of their son Jack Blue Bieber

Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian among stars sending birthday love to Justin, Hailey son
Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian among stars sending birthday love to Justin, Hailey son

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are celebrating a major milestone as their “beautiful boy,” Jack, turns one, with friends including Kylie Jenner and Bella Hadid sending warm birthday wishes.

Taking to Instagram account the Rhode founder shared a birthday wish to her baby son Jack, who hit a major milestone on Friday.

Hailey penned the birthday wish, “1 year of you my beautiful boy. Happy 1st Birthday Jack Blues, you are joy personified.”

Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian among stars sending birthday love to Justin, Hailey son

On Instagram Stories, the blonde-haired baby could be seen sitting on the floor in a blue-and-white onesie, reaching for his balloons that read "1st birthday."

Hailey and Justin’s celebrity friends, such as Kylie Jenner and Bella Hadid, Kim Kardashian and many others took to the comment section to shower love the post.

Kylie remarked, “the cutesttttt babbyyy jack ahhh!!!”

Kim noted, “Happy Birthday Jackkkkie.”

Paris Hilton commented, “Happy Birthday to your gorgeous angel.”

Bella and Gigi’s mom Yolanda wrote, “Happy birthday little angel.”

Justin Bieber's sister Jazmyn Bieber also flocked to the comment section to share her love, noting, “happy birthday to the cutest little man ever.”

To note, Hailey, who tied the knot to Justin in 2018, announced the pregnancy in May 2024 during a vow renewal, and they welcomed their son, Jack, on August 22, 2024. 

You Might Like:

Why Jacob Elordi land ‘Frankenstein’ role after Andrew Garfield exit

Why Jacob Elordi land ‘Frankenstein’ role after Andrew Garfield exit
Guillermo del Toro set his sights on the 'Saltburn' star to play 'the Creature; in his forthcoming 'Frankenstein' film

Katy Perry heats up beach in sizzling black two-piece swimsuit amid tour

Katy Perry heats up beach in sizzling black two-piece swimsuit amid tour
The ‘143’ singer drops jaws during beach outing with friends amid her ongoing Lifetimes Tour in the US

Zayn Malik shares sweet father-daughter time with Khai ahead of her birthday

Zayn Malik shares sweet father-daughter time with Khai ahead of her birthday
The 'Night Changes' hitmaker shares his daughter, Khai Malik, with his ex-girlfriend, Gigi Hadid

Angelina Jolie's legal rep Harrison Dossick passes away at age of 65

Angelina Jolie's legal rep Harrison Dossick passes away at age of 65
Harrison Dossick gained recognition for his legal representation in Angelina Jolie’s 2011 copyright lawsuit

‘Emily In Paris’ S5 filming halted as assistant director dies during shoot

‘Emily In Paris’ S5 filming halted as assistant director dies during shoot
'Emily In Paris' season 5, which stars Lily Collins in the titular role, is set to release by Netflix in December

Sabrina Carpenter drops eerie 'Tears' teaser ahead of new album launch

Sabrina Carpenter drops eerie 'Tears' teaser ahead of new album launch
The 'Espresso' hitmaker is set to release her seventh studio album, 'Man's Best Friend', next week

Courteney Cox’s hilarious take on Disneyland’s famous turkey leg delights fans

Courteney Cox’s hilarious take on Disneyland’s famous turkey leg delights fans
The 'Friends' star shares heartwarming glimpses into her trip to Disneyland with daughter, Coco Arquette

Zoë Kravitz, Austin Butler share tender moments during cosy Paris date night

Zoë Kravitz, Austin Butler share tender moments during cosy Paris date night
The 'Caught Stealing' co-stars initially sparked romance rumors last year while filming their new movie

‘Get Smart’ actor David Ketchum passes away at 97

‘Get Smart’ actor David Ketchum passes away at 97
David Ketchum famously played the iconic role of Agent 13 on 1965's sitcom 'Get Smart'

Charlie Puth gushes over wife Brooke Sansone in sweet 1st anniversary wish

Charlie Puth gushes over wife Brooke Sansone in sweet 1st anniversary wish
Charlie Puth tied the knot with Brooke Sansone in his family estate in Montecito, California, last year

Sophie Turner confesses about her ‘toxic’ dating habit after Joe Jonas split

Sophie Turner confesses about her ‘toxic’ dating habit after Joe Jonas split
The 'Game of Thrones' star was previously married to Joe Jonas and together they share two daughters

Jessica Biel quietly faces health struggle with loving support from her sons

Jessica Biel quietly faces health struggle with loving support from her sons
After Justin Timberlake’s health revelation, his wife Jessica Biel shares about her own in a heartfelt Instagram post