Katy Perry to face courtroom drama on daughter Daisy’s milestone 5th birthday

Katy Perry is hit with major schedule clash on daughter Daisy Dove’s upcoming milestone 5th birthday.
In a recent article, PEOPLE reported that the 143 hitmaker is set to make a virtual court appearance on Tuesday morning, August 26, as part of a years-long legal dispute over a Santa Barbara-area home.
On the same day, Perry’s daughter Daisy – whom she welcomed with her ex-partner Orlando Bloom on August 26, 2020 – will mark her 5th birthday.
Notably, the Lifetimes Tour star was originally supposed to testify on August 21, but due to her ongoing concert tour she could not appear in court, resulting in the hearing being rescheduled to August 26.
Reacting to her request for virtual hearing, Judge Joseph Lipner remarked, "I don't like the strategy on Ms. Hudson's side. It shows her in a bad light,” for which her legal team apologized, stating, "There was no strategy or tactic.”
The Roar singer became embroiled in a legal battle over a $15 million Santa Barbara mansion she and Orlando contracted in 2020 to purchase.
Carl Westcott – owner of the estate who is suffering from a neurological condition – changed his mind just days later and tried to cancel the deal, claiming himself to be mentally unfit at the time of contract due to medication and surgery.
However, in 2023, court ruled in Katy Perry’s favor, making her gain the ownership.
Now, the songstress is seeking nearly $5 million in damages for allegedly missing out on income she and her former fiancé could have profited from renting out the property, as well as the cost of maintaining another property they own.