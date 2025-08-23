Home / Entertainment

Katy Perry heats up beach in sizzling black two-piece swimsuit amid tour

The ‘143’ singer drops jaws during beach outing with friends amid her ongoing Lifetimes Tour in the US

Katy Perry heats up beach in sizzling black two-piece swimsuit amid tour


Katy Perry perfectly knows how to set the water on fire!

Amid the US leg of her smash hit Lifetimes Tour, the 143 hitmaker stepped out for a fun outing with her friends on Miami Beach, reported the Daily Mail.

During the outing, Perry heated up the beach with her sizzling look, flaunting her bombshell slim figure in a striking black bikini that included a bandeau-style top.

Sporting a pair of stylish sunglasses, the Harleys in Hawaii singer dropped jaws as she stepped out of the water, while droplets cascaded down her drenched body, amping up the sizzling look.

At one moment, Katy Perry was spotted playfully tossing her hands into the air while floating with pals in the shallows.

Perry – who is currently on her fifth concert tour in support of her seventh studio album, 143 – recently ignited dating rumors with former Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau.

The duo was spotted enjoying a dinner date in Montreal, following which the ex-PM marked his presence on her concert in the same city.

Speculation about them dating began weeks after Katy Perry parted ways with Orlando Bloom – her partner of nine years.

According to an insider who spoke to PEOPLE, “Katy isn't looking to date right now. She's still in the middle of a tour; she's a single mum and navigating some major personal changes.”

Katy Perry is set to perform her final Lifetimes show in the US tonight, August 23, at Kaseya Center in Miami, after which she will light up Santiago with an exciting concert on September 6, 2025.

You Might Like:

Why Jacob Elordi land ‘Frankenstein’ role after Andrew Garfield exit

Why Jacob Elordi land ‘Frankenstein’ role after Andrew Garfield exit
Guillermo del Toro set his sights on the 'Saltburn' star to play 'the Creature; in his forthcoming 'Frankenstein' film

Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian among stars sending birthday love to Justin, Hailey son

Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian among stars sending birthday love to Justin, Hailey son
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber celebrated a major milestone of their son Jack Blue Bieber

Zayn Malik shares sweet father-daughter time with Khai ahead of her birthday

Zayn Malik shares sweet father-daughter time with Khai ahead of her birthday
The 'Night Changes' hitmaker shares his daughter, Khai Malik, with his ex-girlfriend, Gigi Hadid

Angelina Jolie's legal rep Harrison Dossick passes away at age of 65

Angelina Jolie's legal rep Harrison Dossick passes away at age of 65
Harrison Dossick gained recognition for his legal representation in Angelina Jolie’s 2011 copyright lawsuit

‘Emily In Paris’ S5 filming halted as assistant director dies during shoot

‘Emily In Paris’ S5 filming halted as assistant director dies during shoot
'Emily In Paris' season 5, which stars Lily Collins in the titular role, is set to release by Netflix in December

Sabrina Carpenter drops eerie 'Tears' teaser ahead of new album launch

Sabrina Carpenter drops eerie 'Tears' teaser ahead of new album launch
The 'Espresso' hitmaker is set to release her seventh studio album, 'Man's Best Friend', next week

Courteney Cox’s hilarious take on Disneyland’s famous turkey leg delights fans

Courteney Cox’s hilarious take on Disneyland’s famous turkey leg delights fans
The 'Friends' star shares heartwarming glimpses into her trip to Disneyland with daughter, Coco Arquette

Zoë Kravitz, Austin Butler share tender moments during cosy Paris date night

Zoë Kravitz, Austin Butler share tender moments during cosy Paris date night
The 'Caught Stealing' co-stars initially sparked romance rumors last year while filming their new movie

‘Get Smart’ actor David Ketchum passes away at 97

‘Get Smart’ actor David Ketchum passes away at 97
David Ketchum famously played the iconic role of Agent 13 on 1965's sitcom 'Get Smart'

Charlie Puth gushes over wife Brooke Sansone in sweet 1st anniversary wish

Charlie Puth gushes over wife Brooke Sansone in sweet 1st anniversary wish
Charlie Puth tied the knot with Brooke Sansone in his family estate in Montecito, California, last year

Sophie Turner confesses about her ‘toxic’ dating habit after Joe Jonas split

Sophie Turner confesses about her ‘toxic’ dating habit after Joe Jonas split
The 'Game of Thrones' star was previously married to Joe Jonas and together they share two daughters

Jessica Biel quietly faces health struggle with loving support from her sons

Jessica Biel quietly faces health struggle with loving support from her sons
After Justin Timberlake’s health revelation, his wife Jessica Biel shares about her own in a heartfelt Instagram post