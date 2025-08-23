Katy Perry heats up beach in sizzling black two-piece swimsuit amid tour

Katy Perry perfectly knows how to set the water on fire!
Amid the US leg of her smash hit Lifetimes Tour, the 143 hitmaker stepped out for a fun outing with her friends on Miami Beach, reported the Daily Mail.
During the outing, Perry heated up the beach with her sizzling look, flaunting her bombshell slim figure in a striking black bikini that included a bandeau-style top.
Sporting a pair of stylish sunglasses, the Harleys in Hawaii singer dropped jaws as she stepped out of the water, while droplets cascaded down her drenched body, amping up the sizzling look.
At one moment, Katy Perry was spotted playfully tossing her hands into the air while floating with pals in the shallows.
Perry – who is currently on her fifth concert tour in support of her seventh studio album, 143 – recently ignited dating rumors with former Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau.
The duo was spotted enjoying a dinner date in Montreal, following which the ex-PM marked his presence on her concert in the same city.
Speculation about them dating began weeks after Katy Perry parted ways with Orlando Bloom – her partner of nine years.
According to an insider who spoke to PEOPLE, “Katy isn't looking to date right now. She's still in the middle of a tour; she's a single mum and navigating some major personal changes.”
Katy Perry is set to perform her final Lifetimes show in the US tonight, August 23, at Kaseya Center in Miami, after which she will light up Santiago with an exciting concert on September 6, 2025.