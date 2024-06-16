World

US heatwave to bring 'dangerously hot conditions' to millions

The heatwave is expected to spread to New York, Washington DC, and Boston due to a heat dome

  by Web Desk
  • June 16, 2024
The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued heat warnings for Michigan, Ohio, and western Pennsylvania starting Monday, lasting until Friday.

Over the weekend, southern states experienced high temperatures, with Phoenix, Arizona, reaching 110°F (43°C) and Atlanta, Georgia, hitting 100°F (38°C).

An excessive heat watch will be in effect for northeast Indiana, western Pennsylvania, and much of Michigan and Ohio starting Monday, with heat index values likely reaching 100°F (38°C) or higher.

Meanwhile, residents are advised to stay hydrated, avoid the sun, and stay in air-conditioned rooms. The NWS also cautioned against leaving children or pets in cars.

Detroit is facing its worst heatwave in 20 years, and Ohio has set up cooling centers.

While, New York could see heat index temperatures up to 105°F (41°C) this week, with severe thunderstorms expected on Friday.

A heat dome will trap hot air, prolonging the extreme heat.

However, some areas from eastern Kansas to Maine will see little relief at night.

Moreover, experts link the increasing frequency of heatwaves to the climate crisis. 

