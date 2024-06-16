Jack Draper wins first ATP title at Stuttgart Open

Britain's professional tennis player Jack Draper secured his maiden ATP Tour title by defeating Italy's Matteo Berrettini at the Stuttgart Open.
As per BBC sports, The 22-year-old player overcame being a set down to claim a 3-6, 7-6 (7-5), 6-4 victory on the grass courts in Germany.
This marks Draper's first triumph in an ATP Tour final, after two previous unsuccessful attempts.
Expressing his joy, Draper said, "It's incredible. I'm really happy to win my first title, it means so much to me. There have been a lot of up and down moments over the last few years but this is a testament to the hard work that I've been putting in."
Berrettini, the 2021 Wimbledon finalist, initially broke Draper in the fourth game and took the first set.
The second set was closely contested, with both players holding serve. Draper missed two set points at 5-4 but eventually won the tie-break 7-5 to level the match.
The decisive moment came in the final set at 3-3 when Draper broke Berrettini's serve and held his own serve twice to secure the victory.
Draper now heads to the Queen's Club Championships in England to prepare for Wimbledon, which starts on July, 1.
With this win, he will be confirmed as the British number one, overtaking Cameron Norrie in the rankings, and will rise to 32nd in the world rankings, potentially earning a seeded position for Wimbledon.