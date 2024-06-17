Trending

Sheheryar Munawar to tie the knot with 'Dobara' star Maheen Siddiqui?

Wedding bells for actor Sheheryar Munawar Siddiqui will reportedly chime as soon as December kicks in

  • by Web Desk
  • June 17, 2024
Sheheryar Munawar Siddiqui to tie the knot with 'Dobara' star Maheen Siddiqui?
Sheheryar Munawar is all set to marry Maheen Siddiqui  

Pakistani heartthrob Sheheryar Munawar Siddiqui has been rumored to be preparing for the biggest event of his life- his wedding?

The celebrated actor reportedly found his ideal life partner Maheen Siddiqui, the talented actress from Dobara.

Speculations about their alleged relationship began when the Ho Mann Jahaan actor began engaging with Maheen on a public forum, further adding more fuel to the fire.

The Parey Hut Love star dropped a red heart emoticon on Maheen’s glamorous IG post while she replied to the actor with another heart.

This heartfelt banter surely felt special with the ongoing marriage rumor mills.

Intimate photos of the duo also circulated that hinted at a deeper connection between the two.

Eagle-eyed fans and followers are clever enough to pick subtle hints as social media is rife with discussions about their romance and marriage.

Although neither Munawar nor Maheen confirmed or denied the rumors yet, the prospect of their marriage already grabbed eyeballs. 

If reports are to be believed, the wedding bells for the couple may ring by December this year, marking a new chapter in their life.

On the work front, Sheheryar Munawar will star in drama Yeh Ishq with actress Ushna Shah while Maheen Siddiqui has Zard Patton Ka Bunn, Sultan Salahuddin Ayyubi  and more lined up.  

Aiman Khan dresses to the nines in blue kurta set: Photos

Aiman Khan dresses to the nines in blue kurta set: Photos

Tom Glynn-Carney reveals ‘dangerous’ plot twist of ‘House of the Dragon’

Tom Glynn-Carney reveals ‘dangerous’ plot twist of ‘House of the Dragon’
Jennifer Lopez honors Ben Affleck on Father’s Day despite divorce rumors

Jennifer Lopez honors Ben Affleck on Father’s Day despite divorce rumors
Angelina Jolie’s co-produced ‘Outsiders’ gets nominated for 12 Tony Awards

Angelina Jolie’s co-produced ‘Outsiders’ gets nominated for 12 Tony Awards

Trending News

Angelina Jolie’s co-produced ‘Outsiders’ gets nominated for 12 Tony Awards
Who is Sara Ali Khan's partner-in-crime? Read to find out
Angelina Jolie’s co-produced ‘Outsiders’ gets nominated for 12 Tony Awards
Taylor Swift gets emotional on stage after ex Joe Alwyn breaks silence on split
Angelina Jolie’s co-produced ‘Outsiders’ gets nominated for 12 Tony Awards
BTS transforms into minions for 'Despicable Me 4' surprise collaboration
Angelina Jolie’s co-produced ‘Outsiders’ gets nominated for 12 Tony Awards
BTS' RM sends ARMY into frenzy with rare OT7 Picture
Angelina Jolie’s co-produced ‘Outsiders’ gets nominated for 12 Tony Awards
Alia Bhatt's deepfake video goes viral, fans react
Angelina Jolie’s co-produced ‘Outsiders’ gets nominated for 12 Tony Awards
Kylie Jenner showcases singing skills along with son her Aire: Watch
Angelina Jolie’s co-produced ‘Outsiders’ gets nominated for 12 Tony Awards
Kate Middleton’s royal return linked to William’s ‘suspicious’ MI6 trip
Angelina Jolie’s co-produced ‘Outsiders’ gets nominated for 12 Tony Awards
Taylor Swift tunes into grainy Kansas City Chief's Super Bowl ring ceremony LIVE
Angelina Jolie’s co-produced ‘Outsiders’ gets nominated for 12 Tony Awards
BTS Jin's hug event: Everything you need to know!
Angelina Jolie’s co-produced ‘Outsiders’ gets nominated for 12 Tony Awards
Miley Cyrus breaks silence on her bond with Billy Ray Cyrus amid family feud
Angelina Jolie’s co-produced ‘Outsiders’ gets nominated for 12 Tony Awards
Diljit Dosanjh set to showcase his charm on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
Angelina Jolie’s co-produced ‘Outsiders’ gets nominated for 12 Tony Awards
YouTube star Ben Potter's death details REVEALED