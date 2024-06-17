Sheheryar Munawar to tie the knot with 'Dobara' star Maheen Siddiqui?

Pakistani heartthrob Sheheryar Munawar Siddiqui has been rumored to be preparing for the biggest event of his life- his wedding?
The celebrated actor reportedly found his ideal life partner Maheen Siddiqui, the talented actress from Dobara.
Speculations about their alleged relationship began when the Ho Mann Jahaan actor began engaging with Maheen on a public forum, further adding more fuel to the fire.
The Parey Hut Love star dropped a red heart emoticon on Maheen’s glamorous IG post while she replied to the actor with another heart.
This heartfelt banter surely felt special with the ongoing marriage rumor mills.
Intimate photos of the duo also circulated that hinted at a deeper connection between the two.
Eagle-eyed fans and followers are clever enough to pick subtle hints as social media is rife with discussions about their romance and marriage.
Although neither Munawar nor Maheen confirmed or denied the rumors yet, the prospect of their marriage already grabbed eyeballs.
If reports are to be believed, the wedding bells for the couple may ring by December this year, marking a new chapter in their life.
On the work front, Sheheryar Munawar will star in drama Yeh Ishq with actress Ushna Shah while Maheen Siddiqui has Zard Patton Ka Bunn, Sultan Salahuddin Ayyubi and more lined up.