Sarah Paulson wins her first-ever Tony Award for ‘Appropriate’

Sarah Pauls has bagged her first-ever Tony Award for best performance by a leading actress in the Appropriate play.
Sarah graced the stage at the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center to accept the award and delivered a monologue.
She began her speech by thanking her partner, Holland Taylor, 81, "Holland, thank you for loving me.”
Later on she praised the cast and creators of Appropriate, who also earned the 2024 Tony Awards.
Sarah continued, "I am standing here tonight because of the mighty talent that is Branden Jacobs-Jenkins. I will never be able to convey to you my gratitude to you for trusting me.”
The actress shared that it was a “childhood” dream of hers to win the award.
She added, “I don’t feel like I’m in my body right now. I can’t believe it. I really can’t. It’s a childhood dream for me, without question, so it’s very hard to meet that moment in front of a lot of people without feeling like I’m exposing my insides to you.”
At the end of her monologue, she thanked her fans for always believing in her.