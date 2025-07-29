Google Chrome receives AI-centric store summaries option

Google Chrome receives AI-centric store summaries option
Google Chrome receives AI-centric store summaries option

In a significant update, Google Chrome has introduced the latest artificial intelligence (AI) feature, allowing users to make informed decisions online.

On Monday, the company announced that AI-centric store summaries will show users relevant insights regarding products when they visit a product page on in e-commerce website.

How to use it?

To use the feature, users must tap on the switch icon situated on the left side of the web address bar.

The icon includes options, including Cookies and site data, Settings, and more.

Eligible users will receive the latest Store reviews option while staying on the product page in an e-commerce site.

The recently launched AI tool summarises the overall opinion of people who have already bought it.

These summaries will provide crucial information regarding the customer service, shipping, and product quality.

Furthermore, Google Chrome for iOS is simplifying to keep browsing data for the personal and organisational accounts.

Google is also enhancing the sign-in process, reducing the need to log out and log in based on the task.

With this significant update, the browser will inform the user when they enter an organisation-managed experience.

Availability

Google’s recently launched online shopping feature is currently accessible to users across the US.

Read more :

Sci-Tech

Apple's iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max latest leaks

Apple's iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max latest leaks
All the forthcoming models of Apple iPhone 17 is likely to feature a redesigned Dynamic Island interface

Google Messages on Wear OS set to receive Material 3 Expressive redesign

Google Messages on Wear OS set to receive Material 3 Expressive redesign
Google Messages for Wear OS is now using the latest read receipts that place the checkmarks in a circle

Tea app data breach affects 72,000 users worldwide

Tea app data breach affects 72,000 users worldwide
Tea app major security breach has affected users who registered before February 2024

Sam Altman warns ChatGPT therapy lacks legal framework

Sam Altman warns ChatGPT therapy lacks legal framework
Sam Altman urged the establishment of legal frameworks related to existing protections for human professionals

Apple expands App Store’s age-rating system

Apple expands App Store’s age-rating system
Apple adds 13+, 16+, and 18+ ratings for apps on the App Store that have now joined the existing 4+ and 9+ age ratings

Google experiments Opal, AI-centric coding tool

Google experiments Opal, AI-centric coding tool
Opal allows users to create mini web apps using text prompts, or they can remix existing apps accessible in a gallery

iOS 26: Apple rolls out first public beta with cutting-edge AI features

iOS 26: Apple rolls out first public beta with cutting-edge AI features
In addition to the iOS 26, Apple has introduced beta variants of iPadOS 26, tvOS 26 with Liquid Glass design language

WhatsApp plans major 'About' section overhaul with disappearing updates

WhatsApp plans major 'About' section overhaul with disappearing updates
Only people allowed by the users' privacy settings will be able to see the new update