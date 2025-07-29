Google Chrome receives AI-centric store summaries option

In a significant update, Google Chrome has introduced the latest artificial intelligence (AI) feature, allowing users to make informed decisions online.
On Monday, the company announced that AI-centric store summaries will show users relevant insights regarding products when they visit a product page on in e-commerce website.
How to use it?
To use the feature, users must tap on the switch icon situated on the left side of the web address bar.
The icon includes options, including Cookies and site data, Settings, and more.
Eligible users will receive the latest Store reviews option while staying on the product page in an e-commerce site.
The recently launched AI tool summarises the overall opinion of people who have already bought it.
These summaries will provide crucial information regarding the customer service, shipping, and product quality.
Furthermore, Google Chrome for iOS is simplifying to keep browsing data for the personal and organisational accounts.
Google is also enhancing the sign-in process, reducing the need to log out and log in based on the task.
With this significant update, the browser will inform the user when they enter an organisation-managed experience.
Availability
Google’s recently launched online shopping feature is currently accessible to users across the US.