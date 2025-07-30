Google’s NotebookLM introduces Video Overviews

In a significant move, Google has introduced Video Overviews to NotebookLM, its artificial intelligence (AI)-powered research agent and note-taker.
Initially launched at Google I/O in May, it enables users to turn dense multimedia, including images and raw notes, into visual presentations.
Previously, the Alphabet-owned firm allowed users to comprehend materials with Audio Overviews, enabling them to generate a podcast with cutting-edge AI virtual hosts based on documents they have shared with NotebookLM.
With this update, NotebookLM has taken a visual approach for better comprehension of ideas and topics.
The recently introduced feature offers a range of visuals while fetching diagrams, numbers, and pictures from uploaded content to describe it, making it easier to understand.
In addition, it allows users to customise their Video Overviews, specify topics to concentrate on, explain the target audience, and more.
It is pertinent to mention that Google has launched Video Overviews in English, with plans to expand support for several languages in the near future.
Alongside Video Overviews, Google has announced a few updates to NotebookLM’s Studio panel. It allows users to store and create several studio outputs of the same type in a single notebook.
Furthermore, users will receive four titles at the top of the Studio panel for generating Mind Maps, Audio Overviews, and more.