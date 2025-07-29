Google makes ‘major shift’ in online searches with AI Mode launch

Google makes ‘major shift’ in online searches with AI Mode launch
Google makes ‘major shift’ in online searches with AI Mode launch

The world’s most popular search engine, Google, has announced that it is launching new AI Mode searches for the UK users.

According to BBC, Google, in a blog post on Monday, July 28, revealed that it is introducing a new AI Mode in the UK to address the “most complex, multi-part questions” of the users. The new tool will use artificial intelligence (AI) to generate results.

If a user selects AI Mode while searching on Google, the result will appear in a written and conversational form with fewer links, unlike the long list of different websites in blue type.

Google’s vice president of product management for search, Hema Budaraju, said, “AI Mode is a new, intuitive way to address your most complex, multi-part questions and follow-ups, and satisfy your curiosity in a richer way.”

“I Mode is particularly helpful for exploratory questions and for more complicated tasks like comparing products, planning a trip, or understanding complex how-tos. In fact, we’ve found that early users of AI Mode are asking questions that are two or three times the length of traditional search queries,” she added.

New AI Mood will not replace the regular search engine, but experts are concerned that such shifts make AI more common in searches, which is alarming for some organisations, as people are now using AI chatbots like OpenAI’s Chat GPT and Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta AI instead of search engines.

Read more :

Sci-Tech

Google Messages on Wear OS set to receive Material 3 Expressive redesign

Google Messages on Wear OS set to receive Material 3 Expressive redesign
Google Messages for Wear OS is now using the latest read receipts that place the checkmarks in a circle

Tea app data breach affects 72,000 users worldwide

Tea app data breach affects 72,000 users worldwide
Tea app major security breach has affected users who registered before February 2024

Sam Altman warns ChatGPT therapy lacks legal framework

Sam Altman warns ChatGPT therapy lacks legal framework
Sam Altman urged the establishment of legal frameworks related to existing protections for human professionals

Apple expands App Store’s age-rating system

Apple expands App Store’s age-rating system
Apple adds 13+, 16+, and 18+ ratings for apps on the App Store that have now joined the existing 4+ and 9+ age ratings

Google experiments Opal, AI-centric coding tool

Google experiments Opal, AI-centric coding tool
Opal allows users to create mini web apps using text prompts, or they can remix existing apps accessible in a gallery

iOS 26: Apple rolls out first public beta with cutting-edge AI features

iOS 26: Apple rolls out first public beta with cutting-edge AI features
In addition to the iOS 26, Apple has introduced beta variants of iPadOS 26, tvOS 26 with Liquid Glass design language

WhatsApp plans major 'About' section overhaul with disappearing updates

WhatsApp plans major 'About' section overhaul with disappearing updates
Only people allowed by the users' privacy settings will be able to see the new update

Elon Musk's Starlink suffers outage, leaving thousands without internet

Elon Musk's Starlink suffers outage, leaving thousands without internet
The network disruption occurred a day after the Starlink rolled out T-Satellite services from T-Mobile