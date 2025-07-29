Google makes ‘major shift’ in online searches with AI Mode launch

The world’s most popular search engine, Google, has announced that it is launching new AI Mode searches for the UK users.
According to BBC, Google, in a blog post on Monday, July 28, revealed that it is introducing a new AI Mode in the UK to address the “most complex, multi-part questions” of the users. The new tool will use artificial intelligence (AI) to generate results.
If a user selects AI Mode while searching on Google, the result will appear in a written and conversational form with fewer links, unlike the long list of different websites in blue type.
Google’s vice president of product management for search, Hema Budaraju, said, “AI Mode is a new, intuitive way to address your most complex, multi-part questions and follow-ups, and satisfy your curiosity in a richer way.”
“I Mode is particularly helpful for exploratory questions and for more complicated tasks like comparing products, planning a trip, or understanding complex how-tos. In fact, we’ve found that early users of AI Mode are asking questions that are two or three times the length of traditional search queries,” she added.
New AI Mood will not replace the regular search engine, but experts are concerned that such shifts make AI more common in searches, which is alarming for some organisations, as people are now using AI chatbots like OpenAI’s Chat GPT and Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta AI instead of search engines.