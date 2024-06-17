World

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu disbands war cabinet amid internal disputes

This decision follows opposition leader Benny Gantz's withdrawal from the body over a week ago

  • by Web Desk
  • June 17, 2024
Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu disbands war cabinet amid internal disputes
Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu disbands war cabinet amid internal disputes

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has disbanded the country’s war cabinet.

As per CNN, this decision follows opposition leader Benny Gantz's withdrawal from the body over a week ago.

The security cabinet will now handle war-related decisions, with Netanyahu planning to consult smaller groups on sensitive matters.

The war cabinet, which included Netanyahu, Gantz, Defence Minister Yoav Gallant, and Netanyahu's confidant Ron Dermer, was responsible for decisions about the fighting in Gaza.

Gantz resigned on June 9, criticizing Netanyahu's lack of strategy for Gaza and accusing him of prioritizing political considerations over critical decisions.

Meanwhile, former general Gadi Eisenkot also left the cabinet.

Far-right coalition members Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben-Gvir had pushed to join the war cabinet, but were excluded at Gantz’s insistence.

By dismantling the cabinet, Netanyahu avoids addressing their demands directly.

Future consultations on the war will involve smaller, unspecified forums.

However, it remains unclear if Ben-Gvir will be included in these discussions.

