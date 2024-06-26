Varun Dhawan’s ‘Baby John’ to face off Aamir Khan’s ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ this Christmas

Varun Dhawan and Aamir Khan’s upcoming films will undoubtedly make this Christmas a momentous occasion!
The makers of Baby John have recently announced the release date of the movie on Instagram which was originally supposed to hit the big screens earlier this year.
Taking to his Instagram, Varun Dhawan delighted fans by reposting the movie’s poster.
“Christmas this year just got merrier. Brace yourselves for Baby John releasing on December 25th,” read the caption.
Meanwhile, Aamir Khan starrer Sitaare Zameen Par, which is a sequel to 2008 film Taare Zameen Par, is also scheduled to premiere on December 25, the same day as Baby John.
As both movies promise to deliver a unique cinematic experience, the clash between them will definitely be watch-worthy.
The Mein Tera Hero star’s admirers are already eager to witness him in a new avatar, while Aamir Khan’s fans are too excited for his comeback on the big screen post a break.
For the unversed, the movies also have competition from the West as Mufasa: The Lion King will also face them off in the cinemas which is slated to release on December 20, 2024.