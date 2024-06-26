Entertainment

Kumar Sanu seeks legal action amid rise of AI replicated content

Kumar Sanu has decided to approach court for getting his personality rights protected

Kumar Sanu is the latest to seek legal action to safeguard his personality rights after Amitabh Bachchan and Anil Kapoor.

The veteran singer regarded artificial intelligence (AI) as dangerous while conversing in an interview with the Hindustan Times.

“I recently went to the United States to perform in a string of concerts. My next move is going to be approaching the court and taking an order like this,” revealed the Tujhe Dekha To singer.

The yesteryear singer further stated that technology today is AI dominated and any singer’s duplicate can be made which he does not think will be correct.

Moreover, he said that one has to protect themselves by way of such methods, “AI is dangerous,” the singer quoted.

When inquired regarding the old tracks being renewed, the Filmfare Awards winner said that it does not mean the music is not that good.

He continued expressing that he does not know why producers and directors aren’t able to understand, “they ignore melody, use saste lyrics, public pe zabardasti thop rahe hain,” said Sanu.

The playback singer positively welcomed the remake of old songs however, if the original singer is still capable of singing it again then nobody can sing better than him, the singer said.

Earlier, Bollywood actors Amitabh Bachchan, Anil Kapoor and Jackie Shroff had also reached out the court to protect their personality rights.

