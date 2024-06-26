'RHOA' star Kenya Moore’s divorce docs reveal her whopping salary amid suspension

Kenya Moore's divorce documents have uncovered a tantalizing detail about her huge salary from Bravo's The Real Housewives of Atlanta amid suspension from the show.
Court documents filed in her divorce battle with ex-husband Marc Daly reveal Moore earns a whopping $89,050 per month and over $1 million annually.
The documents, obtained by Radar Online, also disclosed that Moore has been granted primary custody of the couple's 5-year-old daughter, Brooklyn with her ex-husband Marc Daly paying $2,000 in monthly child support and an additional $1,000 for a college savings account.
Moore's salary revelation comes amid her suspension from the show, due to allegations that she shared explicit images of cast member Brittany Eady at her hair salon opening party.
However, Moore denied the allegations.
She stated, “I would never engage in revenge porn, I have never distributed private images or footage of anyone, nor solicited images owned by others to use to threaten or blackmail. I have always been vindicated. I can’t talk about STORY even with people planting fake news.”
The Real Housewives of Atlanta is expected to return for Season 16 in 2025, with past seasons available for streaming on Peacock.