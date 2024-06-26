Entertainment

'RHOA' star Kenya Moore's divorce docs reveal her whopping salary amid suspension

  June 26, 2024
  • June 26, 2024
Kenya Moore's divorce documents have uncovered a tantalizing detail about her huge salary from Bravo's The Real Housewives of Atlanta amid suspension from the show.

Court documents filed in her divorce battle with ex-husband Marc Daly reveal Moore earns a whopping $89,050 per month and over $1 million annually.

The documents, obtained by Radar Online, also disclosed that Moore has been granted primary custody of the couple's 5-year-old daughter, Brooklyn with her ex-husband Marc Daly paying $2,000 in monthly child support and an additional $1,000 for a college savings account.

Moore's salary revelation comes amid her suspension from the show, due to allegations that she shared explicit images of cast member Brittany Eady at her hair salon opening party.

However, Moore denied the allegations.

She stated, “I would never engage in revenge porn, I have never distributed private images or footage of anyone, nor solicited images owned by others to use to threaten or blackmail. I have always been vindicated. I can’t talk about STORY even with people planting fake news.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta is expected to return for Season 16 in 2025, with past seasons available for streaming on Peacock.

Alia Bhatt posts dreamy photos with Ranbir Kapoor from Italy
Kumar Sanu seeks legal action amid rise of AI replicated content
Ayeza Khan spends hours in the salon getting hair transformation
Emma Roberts recalls how Kim Kardashian ‘embarrassed’ her on ‘AHS’ set
Michael Jackson’s kids reunite to commemorate their late father
Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban share loved-up photo on 18th wedding anniversary: SEE
Janhvi Kapoor goes behind-the-scene of her Paris Haute Couture week appearance
Kelly Bensimon calls off Scott Litner wedding 4 days before big day
Prison Break costars Wentworth Miller, Dominic Purcell to reunite for new series ‘Snatchback’
Céline Dion graces Hauser show with her twin sons
Parineeti Chopra plans to take career ahead after success of 'Chamkila' : Here's how
Karan Johar remembers dad Yash Johar on his death anniversary