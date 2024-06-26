Alia Bhatt posts dreamy photos with Ranbir Kapoor from Italy 

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s photos from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s masquerade ball in Italy melts hearts.
Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the Darlings star dropped romantic pictures from the three-day event.
One of their wedding photos in the carousal remind you of their post-wedding picture.
For the festivities, the Heart of Stone actress opted to go chic in off-the-shoulder gown with a veil to complete her look.
Ranbir therefore looked handsome as ever in a crisp black blazer styled with black pants.
For accessories, the Wake Up Sid star wore a bow tie and a masquerade mask.
Sharing the photos, the mom of one wrote, “ Sunset club.”
Although Alia did not geo tag the location but their outfits and accessories suggest the same.
The lovebirds, who finally tied the knot after five years of dating, very well know how to handle life’s failures together.
Speaking to Harper’s Bazaar about the same, Alia Bhatt said, "Ranbir and I handle things differently. I am more contemplative, a bit of an overthinker, while he prefers to shake off the dust and move on quickly.
She added, “It’s this difference that helps us support each other, providing balance when it’s needed the most. But both of us choose to focus on work with a lot of love and immense respect. We work like it is a part of our life - a very important one - but not the whole of our life."